Carbone London, the first European outpost of New York's cult Italian-American restaurant, opened in September 2025 in Mayfair. Located inside the Chancery Rosewood on Grosvenor Square, the restaurant brings the glamour of mid-century red-sauce dining across the Atlantic. Designed by Ken Fulk with an art collection curated by Vito Schnabel, the venue combines dramatic interiors, high-profile artwork, and an opulent dining experience.

The opening answers one of the biggest questions in London dining this year: when would Carbone bring its famous spicy rigatoni vodka and veal parm to the UK?

What's on the Carbone London menu

Carbone London's menu offers a mix of the New York originals and new dishes tailored to British diners. The signature spicy rigatoni vodka, lobster ravioli, baked clams, and Caesar salad are all featured, served with the restaurant's trademark tableside presentation.

Exclusive to the London restaurant is a starter of Scottish diver scallops rosmarino, priced at £51 (approximately $69). Desserts also see a localised touch, with a traditional custard-based tiramisu replacing the cake-style version found in New York.

Theatrical service remains central to the dining experience. Captains act as head waiters, performing tableside flourishes that highlight the restaurant's reputation for dining as performance.

The interiors, with blue panelling, mosaic floors, and velvet seating, reinforce Carbone's nostalgic 1950s Italian-American identity while adapting it to Mayfair's luxury setting.

Prices Revealed at Carbone London

Pricing at Carbone London positions it firmly in the high-end dining category. The scallops starter costs £51, while the veal parm has been reported at around £89 (around $120). Pasta dishes are expected to fall between £30 ($40) and £45 ($60), with mains likely to reach the £70 to £90 ($95 to $122) bracket.

These figures place Carbone among the most expensive Italian restaurants in London, reflecting both its celebrity-driven reputation and its focus on premium ingredients. The pricing also mirrors its New York counterpart, where Carbone is known as one of the city's most indulgent dining experiences.

Industry observers note that the restaurant is targeting affluent Londoners, international visitors, and social media influencers who are drawn to its distinctive presentation and atmosphere.

How to Get a Reservation at Carbone London

Reservations at Carbone London are available through the booking platform SevenRooms. Demand is already high, echoing the difficulty of securing a table at Carbone New York. Diners are advised to book as soon as slots become available, which is typically 30 days in advance.

Demand has been high since opening, and availability is limited. While many luxury restaurants in London use credit card details to secure tables and apply cancellation fees, Carbone London has not publicly confirmed its specific booking policies. Walk-ins are unlikely, and diners are advised to check the official reservation page for the most up-to-date terms.

A smart dress code is also likely, in keeping with its Mayfair location. Walk-in dining is not expected to be feasible given the current levels of interest.

Tips for securing a table include monitoring the booking system for cancellations and following Carbone London and the Rosewood Hotel on social media for last-minute updates.

The Buzz Around Carbone London

Carbone London has been described in the British press as one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of the year. Its arrival reflects a growing appetite for American-style Italian dining in the capital, blending nostalgia with theatrical service and high-profile design.

Social media has amplified the hype, with images of its interiors, dishes, and celebrity clientele spreading quickly across Instagram and TikTok. With reservations proving difficult to secure, the Mayfair restaurant has already become one of London's most talked-about dining destinations.