Cardi B discussed jealousy and betrayal during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, 27 October, saying she was struggling to know who genuinely supported her and who harboured resentment towards her.

The 34-year-old rapper discussed strained relationships during the broadcast, which followed an early-morning gym workout.

She also said she had not seen a therapist for some time and did not want to see one. Cardi did not identify the people she was discussing, and the circumstances behind her comments remain unclear.

What Did Cardi B Say About Betrayal and Success?

Cardi B reveals someone that she’s very close to is jealous of her success and talks about still learning life lessons at 34 via Instagram live. pic.twitter.com/ztD5dBn2Hw — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) October 27, 2026

Cardi said success had made her question whether people around her were genuinely supportive. 'Being successful, it is so scary,' she said during the livestream. 'Not even because you just don't know who's genuine anymore. You just don't know who got that secret animosity for you.'

She went on to describe the difficulty of discovering that people she felt close to might not want the best for her.

According to Complex, Cardi said people close to her could use almost anything against her in an attempt to humble her.

The experience, she suggested, was changing how she saw herself. 'I'm starting to feel like I'm becoming an evil villain ... I feel like I'm getting colder and mean,' Cardi said.

She also described success as lonely, adding, 'This is what it means when they say it's lonely at the top. It's fucking lonely at the top.'

Cardi said reaching the top of her career had made her consider changing her phone number and withdrawing from people altogether.

Why Has Cardi B Said She Does Not Want Therapy?

The most striking exchange came after a viewer asked Cardi whether she was seeing a therapist. 'I haven't seen a therapist in a minute. I don't want to see a therapist. I want these motherfuckers to die,' she said.

Cardi did not name anyone as the target of the remark in the reported exchange. She said she wanted to keep herself occupied because trying to sleep could leave her thinking about what she called 'evil shit'.

'I need to do some squats because if I try to go to sleep, I'mma think,' she said. 'And if I think, I'mma think of evil shit.'

Cardi also referred to 'stabbings, shootings, talking about the dead' when describing her thoughts. Complex did not identify a specific target or report a stated plan to harm anyone.

Is Cardi B Considering Cutting People Out of Her Life?

Cardi said she wanted to withdraw from others, adding that she did not want to be touched or receive calls.

'I don't want no bitches calling my fucking phone,' she said. In the same exchange, she described herself as becoming 'evil' and 'dangerous'.

Cardi spoke about considering changing phone numbers and withdrawing from people, but did not announce a specific decision to do either.

She concluded the livestream by saying New York and Chicago drill music began playing in her head when she thought about revenge.