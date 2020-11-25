Cardi B called out Wiz Khalifa for "pitting successful women against each other" after he supported a fan who was insulting the "WAP" rapper while comparing her to Nicki Minaj.

A fan of Wiz Khalifa tagged him in a tweet which questioned the credibility of the Grammys and said that the Recording Academy who handles the nominations clearly doesn't know "s**t about music."

"Cardi wining a Grammy when Nicki Minaj didn't is the biggest proof that they don't know a s**t bout music," read the tweet, which was quote-tweeted by Khalifa with the caption: "Most self-made artists have this problem."

Khalifa's response to the tweet didn't go down well with Cardi, who then shared an old message sent to her by the "See You Again" rapper to make her point. In the DM which dates back to 2016, the 33-year-old had expressed his support to Cardi and motivated her by saying "Keep your light shining."

Posting a screenshot of the message, Cardi wrote: "This was Ni**s in my dms in 2016! They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it's a different story when you make it !"

The Grammy-winner further called out the rapper for promoting the culture of pitting women against women. She wrote: "I don't understand why n**as entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other? Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a b**h was at the bottom."

The entire row ended up on a good note after Wiz Khalifa apologised for his mistakes while noting he still has the same sentiments for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper. He wrote: "Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self-made in my book as well."

When a Twitter user pointed out his "switch up after you JUST said that she wasn't self-made," the rapper defended himself while saying "Never said that. They both work very hard."

He went on to add: "I just don't want a Cardi/ Wiz war goin on for no reason."

Cardi won the Grammy for Best Rap Album last year for her debut studio album "Invasion of Privacy," and has received seven other nominations since then, while Nicki Minaj has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards but has yet to win one. Meanwhile, Cardi recently created history by becoming the first artist to win in Favourite Song in the Rap/Hip Hop category at the American Music Awards (AMAs) twice.