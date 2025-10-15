The legendary Casio calculator watch, famously worn by Marty McFly in Back to the Future, is making a triumphant return in 2025 as a tribute to the trilogy's 40th anniversary. The limited-edition CA-500WEBF model, infused with DeLorean-inspired design and flux capacitor engravings, launches on 21 October 2025—the very date Marty travelled to in the film—offering fans a wearable slice of 1980s time-travel magic.

At £115, this retro revival blends nostalgic computation with cinematic charm, inviting collectors and fans alike to strap on a piece of movie history.

Reviving the Iconic Design

Casio's calculator watch comeback channels the DeLorean time machine through a polished silver case and band, evoking Doc Brown's gleaming vehicle from the film. Multicoloured buttons mimic the glowing time circuits, allowing users to set destination dates with vibrant accents for 1955, 1985, and 2015.

The caseback features an engraved flux capacitor—the iconic 1.21 gigawatt engine of the story—while the buckle proudly displays the Back to the Future logo, turning every clasp into a nod to the adventure.

This design pays homage to the original CA-53 worn by Michael J. Fox's character, transforming it into a miniature time machine for modern wrists. In 2025, it bridges generations, appealing to those who recall playground calculations and hoverboard dreams alike. The limited-edition packaging is styled as a 1985 VHS cassette, complete with rental stickers and scene inserts for an authentic unboxing thrill.

As the official Back to the Future account declared on X, 'The Ultimate Time Machine on Your Wrist Great Scott! The iconic Casio calculator watch has returned from the future'.

The Ultimate Time Machine on Your Wrist Great Scott! The iconic Casio calculator watch has returned from the future in this limited-edition tribute to one of the greatest film trilogies of all time... https://t.co/umMAtQpc6S pic.twitter.com/3HdkSarkik — Back to the Future™ (@BacktotheFuture) October 14, 2025

Collectors cherish these details, from clock tower motifs to skateboarding vibes, making the CA-500WEBF a portal to Zemeckis's whimsical world.

Exploring the Cutting-Edge Features

The CA-500WEBF upholds the calculator watch legacy with an eight-digit display and push-button controls mirroring Marty McFly's CA-53 for seamless arithmetic anywhere. A built-in stopwatch adds utility for timed escapades, while the quartz movement ensures precise timekeeping for daily demands.

Every element nods to the film: the dial echoes the DeLorean's dashboard readout, with red, green, and yellow hues signalling key timeline jumps. Water-resistant to 30 metres, it is splash-ready for adventures, backed by a three-year battery life to keep the flux flowing uninterrupted.

Fans laud the emotional resonance, evoking Doc Brown's exclamation of '1.21 gigawatts!' amid its blend of digital precision and analogue nostalgia. In an era dominated by smart devices, this limited-edition piece rekindles joy in simple gadgets that once sparked childhood imaginations. Whether solving equations on commutes or timing hoverboard runs, its features prove classics endure, offering a timeless upgrade for watch enthusiasts and film lovers.

Securing Your Piece: Price and Purchase Options

Priced at £115, the CA-500WEBF delivers exceptional value for a limited-edition calculator watch packed with anniversary exclusives. This accessible tag—above standard vintages at £50 but far from luxury tributes—covers DeLorean engravings and VHS-style packaging, making it a smart grab for budget-conscious collectors.

Sales begin on 21 October 2025, the in-film 'Back to the Future Day', exclusively online via casio.com/uk with global dispatch and UK priority. Stock is strictly limited so fans are urged to register early to avoid missing out. Each watch arrives in a VHS cassette tape-inspired box and outer sleeve, a true homage to 1985 and the golden age of home video, ideal for gifting to trilogy fans.

Casio's 2025 strategy taps retro waves, driving buzz through official collaborations that honour cultural icons. Nab yours to channel Marty's spirit—your timeline upgrade awaits in a perfect fusion of retro flair and budget-friendly style.