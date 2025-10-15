KEY POINTS Naomi Osaka's honest TikTok on postpartum hair loss wins fans' hearts

The tennis star said she 'lost her edges' during pregnancy but is regaining confidence.

The four-time Grand Slam champion says she's learning to embrace change as part of her comeback journey.

Naomi Osaka has once again connected with fans through her honesty — this time, not about tennis or mental health, but about postpartum hair loss.

The four-time Grand Slam champion shared a light-hearted yet candid TikTok video reflecting on how pregnancy changed her hair, body, and confidence.

The 26-year-old athlete, who gave birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023, said she wanted to speak openly about something many women experience after childbirth.

'This is a very weird video,' Osaka began in her TikTok titled "For My Hair Girlies Only." Laughing as she brushed her curls back, she admitted: 'I've been really struggling with my hair for like the past two years. Like, during pregnancy and after pregnancy, I lost my edges and stuff.'

Gesturing to her growing curls, she smiled: 'They're back now. Well, kind of. Kind of! Don't look too closely. I also dyed my hair a lot, so I had to cut it off, blah, blah, blah. But I think it's back now.'

Opening Up About Postpartum Recovery

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, postpartum hair loss, or telogen effluvium, is a temporary condition caused by hormonal changes after childbirth. It usually lasts between six to twelve months before the hair returns to its normal fullness.

In her TikTok, Osaka reflected not just on her hair but on embracing change after childbirth. 'Anyway, I've been wearing a ponytail because I didn't know how to wear my hair,' she said. 'And then I watched one TikTok yesterday — don't look too close again — but I think we're back!'

Her casual tone resonated deeply with her followers. Fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of support and admiration. 'Those are literally hair goals, girlie,' one user wrote.

Another added: 'It's definitely back! It looks fuller and healthier for sure.' Others offered gentle advice, with one fan commenting: 'As soon as you popped up all I thought was the curls look so good... Edges look good too, just be careful with tight styles.'

Finding Joy in the Everyday

Beyond her TikTok confession, Osaka has been giving followers a window into her life back home in Japan, where she is currently the top seed at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open, a WTA 250 event held in her birth city of Osaka.

In between matches, the four-time Grand Slam champion took some time off to enjoy a day at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan. In a playful Instagram post, she shared photos with friends and teased: 'p.s. I can beat everyone in Mario Kart. Yes that includes you.'

The glimpses of laughter and leisure are a welcome sight for fans who watched Osaka step away from tennis in late 2022 to focus on her pregnancy and mental well-being.

Back on Court, Stronger Than Before

Since returning to competition earlier this year, Osaka has shown flashes of her championship form. She reached the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal, her first at that level since 2022, and made a strong run at the US Open, defeating several top seeds — including Coco Gauff — before falling in the semifinals.

At the Japan Open, she began her campaign with a commanding 6–0, 6–4 win over local wild card Wakana Sonobe, setting up a second-round clash with Dutch player Suzan Lamens. Her renewed confidence, both on and off the court, has drawn praise from fans and commentators alike.

While Osaka continues to rebuild her ranking and rhythm, she seems equally focused on rediscovering joy — whether that's in competition, motherhood, or self-care.

A New Chapter of Confidence

The tennis star has often described her motherhood journey as transformative, admitting that it reshaped her perspective on both success and self-image. Her openness about postpartum experiences — from the physical changes to emotional adjustments — signals a more grounded phase in her career.

For Osaka, who first rose to prominence as a teenager with explosive talent and quiet determination, this chapter of her career represents growth both as an athlete and as a woman. Her willingness to share her vulnerabilities — from mental health to motherhood — has made her one of the most relatable figures in professional sport.

As she continues her comeback season, Osaka's focus seems to go beyond winning titles. It's about redefining strength, one that includes honesty, humour, and the confidence to embrace imperfection.