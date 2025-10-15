A new viral and unconfirmed clip circulating on social media is adding more drama to Hasan Piker's 'Collar Gate' controversy. The video allegedly includes a clip from the HasanAbi livestream showing controversial behaviour toward his dogs, which has reignited backlash over his pet training methods.

In the footage, Piker places his puppy, Kaya, in a small wire pen alongside his older dog, Fiona and says, 'I want her to bite her,' seemingly encouraging confrontation. As Fiona snaps at the puppy, Piker laughs, calling the frightened puppy 'really funny' and referring to her as 'the little b**h that she is.'

The Disturbing Clip: Confined Space, Contested Behaviour

In the footage, Piker is seen directing Kaya, his young dog, into a small wire enclosure alongside Fiona, the older dog. He voices his intention plainly, 'I want her to bite her,' positioning the interaction as a training boundary exercise. But visibly, neither dog has room to retreat as the pen is too small for either to move comfortably or disengage.

When Fiona nips at Kaya, Piker laughs and comments, 'Kaya is really funny when she's scared,' and refers to her derisively as 'the little b**h that she is.' The puppy visibly recoils, yet has no space to back away. The confined environment removes any safe exit, a scenario that welfare experts warn against.

It should be noted that the clip has not been confirmed by Piker's side. Since his dog Kaya is seen as a puppy in the video, it can be assumed that the video is not recent.

Why Experts Flag the Setup as Risky

Animal welfare and professional training guidelines emphasise that introductions should occur in open, neutral settings, where dogs can choose whether to approach or withdraw. Agencies such as the ASPCA and the Humane Society caution against forced proximity, especially in tight enclosures, as it may escalate stress and conflict.

In forced spaces, a higher-rank animal correcting a younger one may lead to dominance-based aggression rather than cooperative learning. Because the dogs in Piker's video cannot back off, the situation risks reinforcing fear or anxiety rather than trust.

This clip adds to prior controversies. Earlier livestreams of Piker showed debates over e-collars, and critics have accused the streamer of using shock collars—claims he denies, asserting that his collar only vibrates and does not deliver electric shocks.

In response, PETA publicly weighed in, condemning shock collars as harmful and urging transparent scrutiny of Piker's treatment.

Pokimane and LilyPichu Cancelled Collab With Hasan

The clip's release has reignited debate across social media and the streaming community. Some fellow creators have reportedly paused planned collaborations with Piker.

Pokimane and LilyPichu, for instance, reportedly postponed an episode of their podcast featuring Piker amid mounting backlash.

the episode was supposed to air as usual but staff refused to upload it out of fear it'd cause drama & also posted this statement without my approval :(



On the viewer side, many see the video as reinforcing previously held concerns. Comments emerged accusing him of using Kaya as a prop, exploiting her for content, or worse, hiding abuse under the guise of training.

Piker has addressed past incidents, including Kaya's yelp, by attributing them to accidental injury (such as clipping a dewclaw) and restating that his collar lacks shock functionality. But his denials have not quelled suspicion, especially given repeated clips fans interpret as suspicious.

While he frames the scenario as part of training, the cramped setting, mocking tone, and prior allegations make it difficult for many observers to see it as benign.