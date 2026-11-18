Catalina Fernández, the Colombian actress and TikTok star known online as Cata Amatista, has died aged 25 after living with cerebellar medulloblastoma, an aggressive brain tumour, for more than three years.

Her family announced her death on Instagram on Thursday, 12 November, saying she had died in Cali. Fernández had more than three million followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, sharing creative work and treatment updates.

She was diagnosed in March 2023, aged 21, after recurring headaches led doctors to discover a tumour measuring about four centimetres. She publicly disclosed the diagnosis in a YouTube video that July.

Her Family's Emotional Tribute

In its tribute, Fernández's family described her as a person full of love, life, joy and dreams. They urged followers not to reduce her story to her illness.

In an English translation of its Spanish tribute, the family wrote: 'Cancer was not her whole story. Her story was love.' It thanked those who had supported her and followed her journey.

Fernández had used social media to discuss her treatment while also sharing her interests, personal experiences and creative ambitions. Her death prompted tributes from fans who had watched her share both her treatment and artistic work online. She continued to share her creative interests alongside treatment updates.

TikTok Star Faced Challenges in Accessing Treatment

Fernández's medical journey involved surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. El Colombiano reported that she underwent two brain operations and received about 38 chemotherapy cycles and 60 radiotherapy sessions. The newspaper also reported that the disease later affected her spine and the membranes surrounding the central nervous system.

In February 2026, she told Noticias Caracol she had been waiting three months for a response from her health insurer, Servicio Occidental de Salud (S.O.S.), about medicines prescribed by her medical team before another phase of chemotherapy.

That account reflects Fernández's own description of her experience. No causal link between the reported delay and her death has been established.

Earlier in 2026, she appealed for financial help to pursue treatment options in Argentina. La FM reported that she sought to raise 250 million Colombian pesos for medical care, travel and accommodation. At the time of the January report, the campaign had raised 131 million pesos. Noticias Caracol later reported that it closed in March after collecting about 188 million pesos from 4,347 contributors — roughly three-quarters of its target.

Beyond TikTok: Her Acting Career

Beyond her online following, Fernández pursued acting, singing, dancing and painting. Her agency, Lilo Management, lists theatre credits including Hamilton, El viaje a ninguna parte, Morir, El extraño mundo de Jack, El jardín de los cerezos and La Maestra.

Born in Popayán on 10 September 2001, she later lived in Cali and began creating digital content at about 15, according to El Colombiano. Her work online grew alongside her artistic interests, but her ambitions extended beyond social media. In an interview with La FM, she said she hoped to continue acting and portray many more characters on stage.

Her family's tribute asked people to remember what she shared with others, rather than only the illness she faced. Her theatre work and creative pursuits offer a fuller picture of a young performer whose career was still developing.