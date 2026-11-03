Country music group Taylor Red has lost one of its members. Singer Nicole Taylor has died aged 35, with her triplet sisters later sharing details of her breast cancer diagnosis and the treatment she underwent before her death.

Nicole died on 28 September 2026, according to a memorial announcement from her family. Her sisters, Nika and Natalie Taylor, shared the news publicly on 2 November.

'Nicole, the oldest of us three sisters, will be greatly missed. She was our leader and our best friend,' they said. 'We are heartbroken, but we know she is in Heaven and will see her again.'

The announcement was accompanied by a YouTube video titled We Lost Our Triplet Sister Nicole. In it, Nika and Natalie discussed their sister's diagnosis, treatment and the news that her cancer had returned.

What Happened to Nicole Taylor?

In their tribute video, Nika and Natalie said Nicole was diagnosed with very aggressive stage-three breast cancer in 2022. The news came as a shock to the family, who had previously enjoyed good health.

Natalie recalled breaking down after learning about the diagnosis and running to tell Nika.

'I just remember breaking down in absolute shock. I was just so surprised,' Natalie said.

She also remembered Nicole's response to the news. Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, the singer remained grounded in her religious faith.

'I just remember Nicole said, "God's going to use this for his glory,"' Natalie recalled.

Nicole initially responded well to treatment. Her sisters said she was later told there was 'no evidence of disease', although the cancer subsequently returned.

According to Nika and Natalie, the cancer later progressed to stage four, reversing the progress Nicole had initially made with treatment.

Nicole Taylor Outlived Her Three-Month Prognosis

According to her sisters, Nicole was eventually given a prognosis of just three months to live. They said she survived for about another year before her death on 28 September 2026.

Her sisters also described how she maintained her determination during difficult stages of treatment. Natalie recalled being frightened before Nicole underwent a serious operation, but said her sister reassured her.

'Before she was going back for a really serious surgery, I remember looking at Nicole, and I was frightened, and Nicole just reassured me,' she said.

Nika and Natalie described Nicole as fearless throughout her illness, recalling how she continued to reassure them during difficult stages of treatment.

In the tribute video, the sisters acknowledged that making the announcement was not something they had ever expected to do.

'We're still processing everything. This honestly feels really hard to talk about, but we're going to do our best in sharing some of her story,' they said.

They explained that they had once imagined Nicole sharing a story of recovery. Instead, they were recording a tribute after her death.

'We thought she would be here sharing her story of earthly healing, but instead we're here sharing her story of heavenly healing, and she's at peace and no longer suffering,' they said.

Taylor Red Sisters Remember Their Triplet Bond

Nicole was the oldest of the three sisters, born one minute before Natalie and two minutes before Nika. Their tribute showed that their connection went beyond their work together in Taylor Red.

The sisters described Nicole as their leader and best friend, reflecting the important role she played in their family and musical lives.

Nika and Natalie also shared a short clip from the YouTube tribute on Instagram. Their accompanying message quoted John 3:16, underscoring the religious faith that featured throughout their account of Nicole's illness.

'For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life,' the post read.