The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3, Episode 6 ends with a major clue about Sauron's quest to forge the One Ring. Although the Dark Lord has yet to complete his creation, a revelation involving Celebrimbor's hammer suggests that Mount Doom could hold the key to overcoming his biggest obstacle.

The episode, which continues the story following the four-part season premiere, sees Sauron intensify his efforts to uncover the secrets behind the Elven Rings. However, the final moments suggest that he may need an extraordinary source of heat before he can complete his most powerful creation.

Has Sauron Forged the One Ring in Episode 6?

No. Sauron has not yet forged the One Ring by the end of Episode 6. Instead, the episode reveals that he is still working towards the conditions needed to create it.

The Dark Lord already possesses Celebrimbor's hammer, which becomes central to his efforts to obtain the materials needed for his creation. However, he initially does not realise that the tool contains the precious metals he needs.

His attempts to obtain information from Celeborn, whom he believes knows the secrets behind the Elven Rings, prove unsuccessful. However, Sauron eventually resorts to deception, disguising himself as Galadriel to discover the information he has been seeking.

What Does Celebrimbor's Hammer Reveal?

The hammer becomes central to the episode's final scene.

Near the end of the episode, Galadriel appears to reach Celeborn in his prison, where he reassures her that he never revealed the secret of the Elven Rings. He explains that the crucial ingredients were the gold and silver from Valinor contained in her brother Finrod's dagger, which Celebrimbor previously used to forge the Three Elven Rings.

However, the apparent reunion takes a sinister turn when Galadriel is revealed to be Sauron in disguise. Having deceived Celeborn, the Dark Lord finally discovers the information he has been seeking.

Sauron then realises that Celebrimbor's hammer, an extraordinary tool forged by Fëanor, the legendary Elven craftsman and Celebrimbor's grandfather, contains the same gold and silver from Valinor.

Rather than using the hammer as a crafting tool, Sauron wants to melt it down to extract the precious metals for his creation. However, the hammer presents an unexpected obstacle: it was designed to be unbreakable and cannot be melted, even by dragon fire.

This leaves Sauron searching for a source of heat powerful enough to overcome its extraordinary properties.

Why Does Sauron Need Mount Doom?

The episode's closing exchange provides the biggest clue.

Celebrimbor's apparition appears before Sauron and reminds him that the hammer cannot be melted, even by dragon fire. He then begins questioning how Sauron could possibly harness enough heat, suggesting that such a source does not exist outside a particular place.

Although Celebrimbor does not finish his sentence, Sauron appears to understand the implication. The camera then pulls back towards the fires of Mount Doom, strongly suggesting that the volcanic mountain could provide the extraordinary heat needed to melt the hammer.

The scene does not show Sauron forging the One Ring, but it establishes a possible route towards completing his creation.

What Else Happens in Episode 6?

Elsewhere, Galadriel helps Theo remove the ring that has been consuming him. Theo reveals that Sauron lied to him and asks for help destroying it. The pair subsequently travel towards the woods that will eventually become Lothlórien, reflecting on their respective losses along the way.

In Númenor, Míriel and Pharazôn consider an agreement that could unite their forces against Sauron. Míriel proposes joining their armies and sailing to Middle-earth, but Pharazôn introduces a political marriage proposal that could help reunite the divided kingdom.

Meanwhile, King Thráin threatens Durin and Disa's children to discover where the Dwarven Rings are hidden, creating further danger in Khazad-dûm.

What Happens Next for Sauron?

The final scene makes clear that Sauron is approaching a crucial stage in his plan, but the One Ring has not yet been created.

With the hammer in his possession and Mount Doom seemingly offering the heat he needs to extract its precious metals, the Dark Lord may finally have a path towards completing his greatest weapon.

The final two episodes of Season 3 are scheduled to arrive on Prime Video on 25 November 2026.