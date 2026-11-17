Taylor Swift has faced online backlash after joking about her Grammy Awards record while announcing the final two major categories for the 2027 nominations on Monday, 16 November. The singer introduced the Album of the Year and Song of the Year nominees during the Recording Academy's nominations livestream, but her reference to an eight-time losing streak quickly became a talking point online.

Swift began by congratulating this year's nominees, saying recognition from fellow musicians was 'the coolest feeling in the world'. She then turned to the categories she had been asked to announce. 'The last two categories to be announced, one of them I've had a lot of luck in, the other one I'm zero for eight,' she said. 'Here are the nominees for Album [of the Year] and Song of the Year.'

The remark was a self-deprecating joke about her contrasting records in the two categories. However, some viewers focused less on the humour and questioned why Swift had brought her own Grammy history into an announcement celebrating other artists.

Taylor Swift Draws Criticism Over Grammy Announcement

The reaction on X was pointed. One user wrote, 'this is the real loser behaviour and embarrassment', while another posted, 'Shes so self centered 😭 my god i can't stand her and her cult fanbase'. A third criticised what they perceived as Swift's tendency to make herself the centre of attention, writing, 'Her ability to make everything about herself is beyond'.

SHE'S SUCH A LOSEEEEEER omg pic.twitter.com/ZOlhttL13S — chloe 🦋 (@ChloeNumberIII) November 16, 2026

Other users questioned why Swift had mentioned herself at all, while another described the comment as embarrassing. One also accused the superstar of being a 'sore winner', and another said she was 'ungrateful' despite having won 14 Grammys.

Her ability to make everything about herself is beyond — Paulina Paradiso (@PaulinaParadiso) November 16, 2026

The criticism was not unanimous, however. One supporter defended the singer, writing, 'Taylor Swift is a lot of things .... a loser is not one of them', while another asked, 'Women not allowed to make jokes to yall, huh'.

Everyone can make jokes till it comes to Taylor. pic.twitter.com/Kzow3rRsIr — Addams (@addamsisonx) November 16, 2026

The divided reaction highlights how a brief awards announcement can be interpreted in different ways. To critics, Swift had diverted attention from the nominees, while supporters saw her comment as a harmless joke about her own Grammy statistics.

Swift had not publicly responded to the criticism.

Taylor Swift's Grammy Record Behind the '0 for 8' Joke

The numbers explain the reference. Swift has won 14 Grammy Awards, including a record four Album of the Year trophies for Fearless, 1989, Folklore and Midnights, according to the Recording Academy. She remains the only artist to have won the category four times.

Song of the Year, however, has been a different story. Before the 2027 nominations, Swift had received eight nominations in the category without a win. Her latest nomination is for 'I Knew It, I Knew You', written with Jack Antonoff for Toy Story 5. The nod marks her ninth nomination in the category, giving her another opportunity to secure her first win.

Her Album of the Year nomination for The Life of a Showgirl is also her eighth career nomination in the category. It marks her fifth consecutive nomination, following Folklore, Evermore, Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift was therefore introducing two categories in which she was personally nominated. That detail provides additional context for her joke, although it does not establish that she intended to make the announcement about herself. Instead, the brief livestream appearance has become the focus of an online debate over humour, self-deprecation and the scrutiny surrounding one of music's most recognisable artists.