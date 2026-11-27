Thanksgiving brought family reunions and reflections on gratitude to celebrity social media feeds on 26 November. Jennifer Lopez welcomed her children home from college, Gisele Bündchen shared family photographs, and Blake Shelton marked the occasion alongside Gwen Stefani.

Elsewhere, Céline Dion thanked those who supported her return to performing, while Jamie Lee Curtis encouraged followers to reflect on kindness. For others, including Lena Dunham and Lainey Wilson, the day centred on family milestones and the festive season.

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates a Family Reunion

Woke up grateful in a house full of family, my kids sleeping down the hall, back home from college for the weekend 🥰, and ready to cook and partake in all of the traditions of the day, but the most important one I’m thinking about today is gratitude.

⁰This day has always been… pic.twitter.com/XA57oymHlA — jlo (@JLo) November 27, 2026

Lopez's holiday brought her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, home from college for the weekend. Her photographs showed the family gathering, including her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and sisters Lynda and Leslie. She wrote that she had woken up grateful to find her children sleeping down the hall.

The occasion also revived a childhood tradition. Growing up in New York, Lopez watched West Side Story with her mother and sisters every Thanksgiving. She has said the musical inspired her ambitions to sing, dance and act.

This year, she watched her concert special, The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas, with her family. The programme premiered on CBS that evening, documenting her Las Vegas residency. Lopez called the experience a 'literal dream realized' and thanked fans for sharing her journey.

Gisele Bündchen Shares Family Photographs

Bündchen's post featured her husband, Joaquim Valente, and her three children. She shares Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, with former husband Tom Brady, and welcomed her youngest child with Valente in February 2025.

Her caption centred on everyday moments. 'The amount of goodness we experience in life depends on our ability to notice it,' she wrote, adding that 'gratitude is contagious'. She encouraged followers to recognise the positives around them and wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Keep It Simple

Shelton shared a selfie with Stefani, wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving and thanking followers for their support.

Stefani also posted a video of the couple decorating their Oklahoma ranch. She described it as their 'annual-ish nerdy fall door decorating' tradition.

Céline Dion Thanks Her Support Network

This Thanksgiving, my heart is filled with gratitude. For the love of my family, the unwavering support of my fans, and the incredible gift of returning to the stage this year. I am thankful beyond words.



Returning to the stage after so many challenges was made possible by an… pic.twitter.com/YYtvKvOLPC — Celine Dion (@celinedion) November 26, 2026

Dion expressed gratitude for her family and fans, describing her return to the stage as an 'incredible gift'. She also acknowledged the medical and professional teams who helped make it possible.

Her message recognised those who supported her comeback, making the holiday greeting a personal acknowledgement of an important career milestone.

Jamie Lee Curtis Calls for a Kinder Approach

Curtis shared an image of herself overlooking the water and urged followers to 'turn off the noise'. She contrasted the simplicity of Thanksgiving food with the difficulties posed by rigid judgements and selfishness.

She also encouraged people to take inspiration from Dolly Parton, whom she described as welcoming, gentle and generous. Her message placed kindness at the centre of the holiday.

Lena Dunham and Other Stars Mark the Holiday

For Lena Dunham, the day marked her first Thanksgiving as a mother. She shared a photograph from a family walk with husband Luis Felber and their baby daughter, captioning it 'Thankful'.

Country singer Lainey Wilson posted photographs with family and friends, writing that it was time for 'a little more peace, love and cowboys'.

Jada Pinkett Smith shared Thanksgiving dinner preparations at her family home and expressed gratitude for the grace, blessings and miracles in her life.

Melissa Rivers remembered Thanksgivings with her late mother, Joan Rivers, recalling the family dinners and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade appearances that made those occasions memorable.