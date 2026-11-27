Tyrese Gibson has drawn criticism for an Instagram video, posted on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, that joked about domestic violence. Many viewers said it trivialised abuse and urged him to remove it.

Gibson, 47, appeared with fake cuts and bruises. He claimed he had followed somebody's girlfriend on Instagram and that her boyfriend beat him and forced him to apologise publicly. He then laughed and wiped away the makeup, saying he had just left a movie set. He added that he would spend Thanksgiving alone, as his children alternate years between parents. On-screen text read, 'Domestic Violence is a problems' [sic].

Critics called the post 'sick' and told him to 'take this down', Page Six reported. Others said domestic violence was 'nothing to joke about', citing his past.

The backlash revived discussion of allegations made during Gibson's 2017 custody dispute with his first wife, Norma Mitchell, who accused him of physically abusing their daughter, Shayla. He denied the allegations.

What Norma Mitchell Alleged in 2017

In September 2017, Mitchell sought a temporary domestic violence restraining order over an alleged incident on 19 August involving their then-10-year-old daughter. She claimed Gibson pushed Shayla to the ground, pinned her face down and struck her repeatedly.

According to the filing, Shayla was left in pain and struggled to sit. Mitchell was granted temporary custody, and Gibson was ordered to stay 100 yards away from her and their daughter. Gibson rejected the allegations, calling them 'gross and false accusations' to People.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services closed its investigation in early November 2017. E! News reported no criminal charges would be pursued.

On 17 November 2017, a Los Angeles judge denied Mitchell's request to make the restraining order permanent and awarded the former couple joint custody. Entertainment Tonight reported that the 50/50 arrangement would begin in January 2018. The ruling also barred both parents from corporal punishment and ordered Gibson to take parenting classes on discipline.

Earlier Allegations and Later Court Disputes

In 2007, police investigated a claim that Gibson punched his live-in girlfriend, who was three months pregnant. His representative denied it and told CBS News no charges were filed. In 2017, Mitchell told the court he had punched her while she was pregnant in 2007.

In May 2024, Mitchell sued Gibson in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging defamation and the disclosure of private information about herself and Shayla through his Instagram posts. The case followed a public dispute over their daughter's private school tuition and Gibson's sharing of family court documents. These were civil claims, not abuse findings.

In September 2024, a Georgia judge found Gibson in contempt over unpaid child support owed to his second ex-wife, Samantha Lee, for their daughter, Soraya. He was taken into custody and released the same day after his lawyer filed a notice of intent to appeal. Gibson later called the experience 'very traumatic'.

These disputes help explain why viewers linked the skit to Gibson's past. However, none of the abuse allegations was proven in a criminal court. Equally, the closed investigation and the court's ruling did not prove them false.

Gibson has not publicly responded to the criticism at the time of writing.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline in the United States can be reached at 1-800-799-7233 or by texting 'START' to 88788.