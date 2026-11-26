Palaye Royale guitarist Sebastian Danzig suffered blistering burns to his stomach after what he described as an explosion in a hotel sauna in Kassel, Germany, on Monday, 23 November.

'I almost died,' the 34-year-old rock star recalled. Danzig was in Germany to promote Palaye Royale's 2027 international tour, their forthcoming album Amsterdamage and their new single Confidant. He also told his bandmates the blaze had burned his hair.

Flames Rose Beside the Hotel Sauna Door

Danzig recalled putting water and oil on the coals before the explosion. He said the flames reached two metres and described the fire growing close to the glass door, where he feared the heat would prevent him from getting out.

'It's hard to explain in that split second what it was like jumping in and firefighting, solving a problem just instinctually,' he recalled. Danzig said he put out the fire with his towel and believed the door would have become too hot to touch if he had failed to act.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. Danzig described how the fire spread and how emergency crews responded. 'The whole sauna caught on fire. I can't fully explain what happened, but the fire department came and paramedics wanted to take me to the hospital.'

Fans Respond to the Hotel Sauna Video

Palaye Royale shared a video on Instagram titled 'Sebastian's sauna saga'. Danzig described how he felt after the incident. 'I'm happy, I'm okay, but this is crazy,' he said.

Fans responded to the Instagram video with relief and concern. 'I hope Seb is feeling better now,' one wrote, while another posted, 'I'm glad you are ok. How scary yikes.'

One commenter wrote, 'we went from cooking WITH Sebastian to just cooking Sebastian,' while another expressed relief after describing the guitarist's knack for ending up in difficult situations.

The Tour Danzig Was Promoting Before the Hotel Sauna Fire

The trip was part of the promotion for Amsterdamage, Palaye Royale's sixth studio album, due out on 22 January through Sumerian Records. Danzig is joined in the band by his brothers Remington Leith and Emerson Barrett.

The Las Vegas-based group formed in 2008 under the name Kropp Circle and became Palaye Royale in 2011. The name comes from the Palais Royale dance hall in Toronto, where the brothers' grandparents first met. The band describe their music as 'fashion-art rock', drawing on British rock, glam and theatrical live performances.

Lost In Translation, a track from the album, reached No. 2 on the UK physical singles chart and appeared on playlists across Europe. The track also drew primetime television exposure. Palaye Royale have surpassed a billion streams.

Their latest single, Confidant, takes its cue from David Bowie and draws on the romance and loyalty associated with Bonnie and Clyde. The song came together in 10 minutes, and Leith described how the group approached the session.

'We didn't give ourselves any rules and made one of the most unique songs we've ever made. The iconic David Bowie was an inspiration for this track.'

The Amsterdamage world tour includes a headline show at OVO Arena Wembley in London on 3 April.