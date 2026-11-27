Anthony Russo has revealed that he and his brother Joe were still deeply involved in finishing Avengers: Doomsday in September, less than three months before the Marvel film's scheduled UK cinema release on 16 December 2026. The director described the project as an ongoing process, indicating that the brothers intended to remain involved until the film reached its final delivery.

Anthony made the remarks during a Q&A following a screening of Avengers: Endgame Encore, where he spoke to Deadline editor-at-large Mike Fleming. According to Digital Spy, the director said he and Joe were 'still very deep in the process of finishing Doomsday'.

He also explained that the brothers approach filmmaking as an iterative process, remaining creatively involved from the initial conception through to final delivery. Anthony added that the film was still developing as they worked on it, rather than being something they had finished and moved on from.

His comments offered a clearer indication of the production's progress than an earlier interview in which he had declined to confirm the film's running time.

Anthony Russo Previously Confirmed the Film Was Still Being Edited

Speaking to Collider's Steven Weintraub following Marvel Studios' presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on 25 July, Anthony was asked how much work remained on Doomsday and whether the directors had settled on its running time.

'We're deep in the edit, but we are not finished with the movie,' Russo said. He described the process as 'still kneading the dough', explaining that he and Joe wanted to continue refining the project for as long as possible.

Anthony also highlighted the complexity of bringing together such a large ensemble of characters. The directors were still discovering elements in the footage, making it difficult to determine the film's precise duration.

'It's too early for us to say what the running time is, but it's substantial,' he told Weintraub.

Joe had provided an earlier indication of how long the finishing process could take. Speaking at SXSW London on 2 June, he said the brothers expected to continue working on Doomsday until November, when the film would be handed to other people for several weeks of additional finishing work.

That was an anticipated production schedule rather than confirmation of a specific completion date.

An Associated Press report published on 2 September also described the brothers as working on the film's remaining post-production elements, including its editing and musical score. At the same time, they were beginning preliminary preparations for the follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled for 2027.

What the Directors Have Revealed About the Film's Final Stages

Anthony's September comments also came as the directors began discussing the film's expected running time. In an interview with Fandango published in late September, he described Doomsday as 'a two-and-a-half-hour movie, or so', while explaining the challenge of balancing its extensive cast with a focused narrative.

Joe made a similar reference during Doha Industry Days in November. Discussing Marvel's character-focused promotional campaign, he explained that the released material represented different pieces of a larger story that would amount to approximately two and a half hours of viewing.

Neither comment provided a precise, formally confirmed theatrical running time or established whether the film's final edit had been locked.

Marvel's UK press materials list 16 December 2026 as the cinema release date for Avengers: Doomsday. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron.

The brothers previously directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Their return brings them back to another large-scale Marvel crossover, featuring characters from the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Wakandans and X-Men.

Anthony's September admission confirms that he and Joe were still heavily involved in completing Doomsday at that point. However, the directors' subsequent public comments about the film's promotional campaign and expected duration do not establish precisely when the final version was completed.

The July interview remains an earlier snapshot of the editing process, while Anthony's September remarks provide the clearest direct confirmation that the brothers were still working towards final delivery.