James Franco acknowledged that he had slept with students at his former acting school, saying he later recognised that the relationships crossed professional boundaries. His remarks are being revisited as he takes on film roles in 2026, nearly five years after he publicly addressed allegations of sexual misconduct.

Speaking to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in December 2021, Franco denied that he had established his acting school to pursue sexual relationships with women.

His comments followed a civil lawsuit filed in October 2019 by former students Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, who accused Franco and his associates of sexually exploiting female students.

The allegations raised questions about the imbalance of power between established figures in the film industry and aspiring actors seeking opportunities. Franco disputed aspects of the claims, and the civil case ended in a settlement that did not amount to an admission of legal liability.

James Franco Admits Sleeping With Students

Franco co-founded Studio 4 in 2014. The now-defunct school offered training to aspiring performers, including a specialist course called 'Sex Scenes', which became a focus of the lawsuit.

In the 2021 interview, Franco denied having sexual relationships with participants in that particular course. He acknowledged, however, that he had slept with other students during his teaching career. He said he had regarded some relationships as consensual at the time, but later recognised that becoming sexually involved with students was inappropriate.

According to the allegations, students had to audition and pay an additional $750 (€686 and £574) to take part in the specialist course. Tither-Kaplan alleged that the instruction involved increasingly explicit performances that went beyond what she understood to be acceptable professional practice.

Franco said the course explored dating and relationships, and suggested that a title focused on contemporary romance would have better reflected its content. The plaintiffs also alleged that students were encouraged to believe taking part could improve their chances of securing roles in productions associated with Franco.

In 2021, Franco and his co-defendants agreed to a settlement totalling $2.235million (€2.04million and £1.71million). The agreement did not constitute an admission of legal liability. Lawyers for the former students later criticised Franco's interview, arguing that his remarks did not adequately acknowledge the harm their clients alleged.

James Franco Addresses Addiction and Seth Rogen Fallout

During the same interview, Franco discussed his recovery from what he described as sex addiction, saying he had been addressing his behaviour since 2016. He said that after becoming sober from alcohol at 17, he increasingly sought validation through professional success and attention from women.

He also acknowledged being unfaithful in previous relationships and discussed the effects of his behaviour on people around him.

One professional consequence was the deterioration of Franco's relationship with longtime collaborator Seth Rogen.

The pair worked together on films including Pineapple Express and This Is the End. In May 2021, Rogen said he had no immediate plans to work with Franco again. Franco later expressed affection for his former colleague while acknowledging the difficult position his behaviour had created.

James Franco's Hollywood Comeback in 2026

Franco has continued acting. In May 2026, reports said he had joined the cast of John Rambo, a prequel to First Blood. In November, reports also linked him to the supernatural horror film Something's in There.

A professional reunion with Rogen appears unlikely. In June 2026, Rogen reiterated that he had not spoken to Franco for a considerable period and had no plans to work with him again.

The 2026 casting reports indicate further acting work, but the available details do not establish the scale of Franco's return to Hollywood. The article's focus remains his 2021 comments, the allegations and settlement, and the reported projects and professional distance that followed.