Jennifer Lopez has faced criticism after discussing how Hollywood's traditional casting expectations have limited her opportunities throughout her career. Her remarks have prompted debate about representation, changing industry demands and whether her professional abilities have influenced the roles she receives.

The controversy followed her 20 November appearance on The New York Times' Popcast, where the 57-year-old discussed receiving fewer acting offers than audiences might expect.

Why Does Jennifer Lopez Believe Hollywood Overlooks Her?

Born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents, Lopez began as a dancer before establishing herself in Hollywood. She explained that casting preferences historically restricted opportunities for actresses who did not fit conventional expectations.

'Even from the beginning of my career, I got offered things, but I was only offered a few things,' she said, explaining that she often created opportunities herself. Lopez acknowledged improvements in representation but maintained that Hollywood's casting expectations have influenced her career.

'You Can't Act and You Can't Sing': Critics Question Her Talent

Her remarks sparked criticism online, with some arguing that her acting abilities, rather than ethnicity, explain her career difficulties. Responding to an X post about the interview, @mariahxcarried wrote, 'No babes it's because you can't act and you can't sing.'

No babes it's because you can't act and you can't sing https://t.co/IfdiufRls3 — mariahxcarried (@mariahxcarried) November 22, 2026

According to Parade, former America's Next Top Model contestant Adrianne Curry-Rhode described Lopez's comments as 'next level delusion'. Another commenter criticised her performances, suggesting she repeatedly portrays similar characters.

This is some next level delusion

You are old now

You were a bad actress, but very hot...that's why you got casted https://t.co/7aobPiD5sC — Adrianne Curry-Rhode (@AdrianneCurry) November 22, 2026

How Successful Was Jennifer Lopez at Her Peak?

Lopez achieved her breakthrough with Selena in 1997, earning a Golden Globe nomination. She subsequently starred in Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner, and Maid in Manhattan, becoming one of Hollywood's most recognisable leading actresses.

Her music career flourished simultaneously, with J.Lo topping the Billboard 200 in 2001. That year, she achieved the unusual distinction of simultaneously having America's number-one album and film.

However, commercial success did not always translate into critical acclaim, with Gigli becoming a notorious failure in 2003. Despite receiving two Golden Globe nominations and two Grammy nominations, Lopez has never won either award.

Her 2019 performance in Hustlers nevertheless marked a significant critical comeback, earning another Golden Globe nomination and recognition from the Screen Actors Guild.

Has Jennifer Lopez's Career Declined Since Then?

Lopez's recent career has increasingly centred on streaming releases and self-produced projects. Netflix's The Mother and Atlas attracted substantial audiences, while Kiss of the Spider Woman earned approximately £1.3 million theatrically worldwide against a reported £23 million budget.

Her music career has also experienced setbacks, with her 2024 album This Is Me... Now failing to replicate earlier commercial success. Its accompanying tour was subsequently cancelled amid public speculation about ticket sales, although the organisers did not confirm poor sales as the reason.

Where Does Jennifer Lopez's Career Stand Today?

Lopez remains active across film and music, although her recent projects have produced mixed results. Her Las Vegas residency concluded in March 2026, with a concert film scheduled for release on 26 November.

Her career has shifted from mainstream theatrical dominance towards streaming and independently developed projects. However, commercial performance and critical reception cannot establish why casting directors considered or rejected her for particular roles. Whether Hollywood's casting preferences contributed to that transition remains uncertain, while criticism of her talent remains subjective.