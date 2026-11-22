Miley Cyrus married musician Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, California, on 21 November, with both her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, among the guests. Her sister Noah also attended the wedding, making the ceremony a notable family occasion after several years of strained relationships.

An insider told PEOPLE that Miley's family wanted her to feel loved on her wedding day. Reflecting on the effort it had taken for relatives to reach that point, the source said: 'Knowing how much it took to get to that point, seeing them all together was really moving.'

A Family Gathering After the Divorce

Billy Ray attended with his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, while her son Damian was also among the guests. PEOPLE reported that the ceremony took place beside a swimming pool at a private residence in Palm Springs, where Miley and Morando exchanged vows beneath an arch decorated with white flowers.

The gathering followed a difficult period for the family after Billy Ray and Tish's divorce in 2022. Miley had previously spoken about how communication between relatives had broken down, although she did not suggest that every disagreement had been resolved.

During an appearance on Monica Lewinsky's Reclaiming podcast in June 2025, the singer recalled the extent of the distance between family members. 'Half of us weren't speaking to each other at one point, and we cleaned all that up,' she said.

Miley explained that restoring communication had become an important part of her year. She also acknowledged that she felt particularly loyal to her mother during the separation, offering some insight into the difficulties that followed her parents' divorce.

Rather than expecting everyone to resolve their differences immediately, Miley wanted them to spend time together again. Recalling her approach, she said: 'Let's start by having a good time together.' She believed that sharing positive experiences could make more difficult conversations possible later.

Why Miley Wrote 'Secrets' for Billy Ray

Miley also addressed her relationship with Billy Ray through music. During the same Reclaiming interview, she discussed writing 'Secrets' with her father in mind. She wanted him to feel safe enough to tell her things that had been damaging to the family.

The track later appeared on the deluxe edition of her album Something Beautiful, released in September 2025. In an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning in October that year, Miley described the song as a 'peace offering' to her father.

Speaking to correspondent Tracy Smith, she recalled Billy Ray's reaction when she gave him the track. 'My dad cried. You know, you don't see your dad cry a lot,' she said.

Miley also explained that music had become an important way for the two to communicate. 'Him and I just communicate better through song,' she said. When Smith asked whether they were at peace, Miley confirmed that they were.

Her comments about 'Secrets' provide further context for Billy Ray's presence at the wedding. While the ceremony brought relatives together, Miley's earlier interviews show that efforts to repair family relationships had begun well before she married Morando.