Florence Pugh spent Thanksgiving serving meals to people experiencing homelessness and financial hardship alongside fellow actress Sarah Paulson at the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles. However, fans were quick to point out that this was not the first time the Oscar nominee had spent the holiday volunteering at the charity.

On 26 November, the actresses joined an event organised for nearly 2,000 individuals and families in Skid Row. As photographs of the pair circulated online, fans resurfaced images of Pugh helping at the same charity four years earlier, drawing attention to her previous efforts to give back.

Florence Pugh and Sarah Paulson spent their Thanksgiving giving back 🥹🦃 The actresses joined 200 volunteers at L.A.’s Midnight Mission, where nearly 2,000 people facing homelessness and financial hardship were welcomed for a holiday feast.

It’s becoming a Thanksgiving tradition… pic.twitter.com/noFx0H1jNN — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) November 27, 2026

Florence Pugh's Thanksgiving Volunteering From 2022 to 2026

On 24 November 2022, Pugh joined more than 200 volunteers at the Midnight Mission's annual Thanksgiving brunch. According to City News Service, the event was expected to provide meals to nearly 2,500 people experiencing homelessness and financial hardship.

Pugh volunteered alongside fellow celebrities Mr T and Amanda Peet, helping distribute food. Photographs from the occasion show the actress wearing a face mask and the charity's signature white apron while standing behind a tray of food.

Four years later, Pugh was photographed wearing the same charity's apron, this time working alongside Paulson. Rather than simply attending the event, the actress was pictured behind serving stations, wearing protective gloves and distributing meals.

Fans Praise Pugh's Return to the Charity

The similarities between the photographs caught the attention of fans, who praised the actress for returning to support the same cause. 'Florence Pugh you are such a pure soul, she's literally the kindest human being,' wrote X user @pacarchoerry, sharing photographs from both years.

Florence Pugh you are such a pure soul, she’s literally the kindest human being🥺💛



2022 2026 pic.twitter.com/LPMx1xsewq — biru⧗ (@pacarchoerry) November 27, 2026

Between her two documented visits, Pugh has starred in major productions including Oppenheimer, Dune: Part Two and Thunderbolts. Her latest appearance at the Midnight Mission comes ahead of two highly anticipated releases, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.

Sarah Paulson Is Also a Returning Volunteer

Pugh was not the only familiar face at the Midnight Mission this Thanksgiving. Paulson previously volunteered at the charity's 2024 celebration, which also attracted former couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner and their children, according to People.

Photographs from this year's event captured Pugh and Paulson standing with their arms around each other between volunteering duties. Their participation also brought attention to the hundreds of volunteers who dedicate their holiday to supporting vulnerable Los Angeles residents.

More Than a Thanksgiving Meal

According to the Midnight Mission's official announcement, more than 200 volunteers were expected to participate in this year's celebration. Beyond serving traditional Thanksgiving dishes, the celebration featured live music and brought together members of the local community.

'For many of our guests, this may be the only holiday meal they share this season,' said David Prentice, president and CEO of the Midnight Mission.

Founded in 1914, the organisation provides year-round assistance through emergency shelter, meals, recovery programmes, education and employment training. These services aim to help individuals address the challenges that contribute to homelessness and work towards independent living.

Although celebrity appearances often attract the most attention during Thanksgiving, the charity's work continues long after the celebrations end. With both Pugh and Paulson returning after previous years of volunteering, their latest appearance has introduced more fans to an organisation that has supported the Los Angeles community for over a century.