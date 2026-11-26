Britney Spears is reportedly spending Thanksgiving in Kentwood, Louisiana, with her estranged father, Jamie Spears, and other relatives. The reported family gathering follows a since-deleted Instagram apology in which the singer said she missed her family 'like crazy'.

The news came after TMZ reported on 18 November that relatives hoped Spears would return to Louisiana for the holiday. On 25 November, the publication reported, citing unnamed sources, that she was in Kentwood with family members. The reports describe a gathering, but do not establish whether old disagreements have been resolved. The account does not include a statement from the singer confirming that she travelled specifically to attend the family celebration.

Britney Spears' Thanksgiving Reunion Brings Her Back to Louisiana

According to TMZ, Spears arrived in Louisiana a couple of days before Thanksgiving, following a vacation in London. The report said she was spending the holiday with her mother, Lynne Spears, father, Jamie Spears, younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and sons Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Britney Spears reuniting with estranged family for Thanksgiving following surprise apology after years of feuding https://t.co/8C9JZGvsHf pic.twitter.com/c47jIJ3Jm2 — California Post (@californiapost) November 26, 2026

Jamie's reported presence is particularly notable given his role in the conservatorship that governed much of his daughter's personal and financial affairs. The court-ordered arrangement began in 2008 and ended in November 2021, after approximately 13 years and Spears' public legal campaign to regain control of her life.

Since its termination, Spears has publicly criticised her father and other relatives over their alleged treatment of her during the conservatorship. Their reported attendance at the same gathering does not establish that old disputes have been resolved. Neither Britney nor Jamie has publicly confirmed a reconciliation.

The reported guest list also includes Spears' sons with her former husband, Kevin Federline. Their presence would bring the singer together with her children and both parents during the holiday. The report does not say whether every relative attended the same celebration.

Britney Spears' Instagram Apology Followed Years of Family Disputes

Days before the reported gathering, Spears posted an apology to her family on Instagram. The message, published on 21 November and subsequently deleted, included her admission that she missed them 'like crazy'. She also expressed regret about bringing up past disagreements.

Spears' relationship with Jamie Lynn has also been marked by public disagreements. Tensions intensified around the release of Jamie Lynn's memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in 2022.

Britney challenged her sister's account of their family history, and the disagreement included a cease-and-desist letter. The supplied reporting does not establish that the exchange resulted in a court judgment.

TMZ had reported a week earlier that the sisters were back on good terms, citing sources familiar with the family. That claim remains attributed reporting rather than direct confirmation from either sister.

Spears has also criticised her mother over the conservatorship. Although the latest report places Lynne and Jamie among the relatives expected to share Thanksgiving with her, it does not explain whether Spears has discussed those grievances with either parent.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the reported attendance or the private arrangements described by unnamed sources. The account should remain qualified until Spears or a representative confirms the reunion.