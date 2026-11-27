Michael Halterman, the former husband of 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton, was released on a $2,500 (£1,908) cash bond on Friday, 27 November, two days after his arrest in Kentucky on a fourth-degree assault charge involving child abuse.

Halterman, 43, was arrested in Sturgis on Wednesday, 25 November. Page Six reported that he was taken into custody by the Union County Sheriff's Office and booked into the Webster County Detention Center shortly after 1pm. Online records from the detention centre listed the charge as 'assault fourth degree – child abuse', with bond set at $2,500 (£1,908).

Us Weekly, citing Webster County jail records, reported that Halterman was released on Friday after posting the cash bond. The outlet also reported that he had not entered a plea at the time. The US Sun, citing court records, reported that his arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, 3 December.

Authorities have not publicly identified the alleged victim or explained what led to the arrest this week. It remains unclear whether the case involves a family member or either of Halterman's children.

An arrest and a charge are not proof of guilt. Halterman has not been convicted in this case, and no public statement from him has been reported so far.

Inside Michael Halterman and Amy Slaton's Marriage

Halterman became known to television audiences through TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, which follows Slaton and her sister, Tammy, in Dixon, Kentucky. He appeared on the series alongside Slaton from its first season in 2020 through season five.

The couple eloped in 2017 before marrying in 2019. Halterman filed for divorce in Kentucky on 13 March 2023, less than a year after the birth of their second child. The divorce was finalised on 6 September 2023, according to court documents obtained by The US Sun.

The former couple share two sons, Gage and Glenn. Gage was born on 10 November 2020, and Glenn was born on 5 July 2022. The boys were six and four when Halterman was arrested.

On the season finale that showed the divorce being finalised, Slaton was granted 70/30 custody of the boys, Us Weekly reported. She has since moved on and is now married to Brian Lovvorn.

The booking records do not name the alleged victim, and nothing in the record links the charge to Halterman's sons. There is no reported indication that either boy was involved.

What the Booking Records Reveal About the Case

The public booking records show one fourth-degree assault charge involving child abuse and a $2,500 (£1,908) bond. They do not include a police report, an affidavit or a description of the alleged conduct.

Under Kentucky law, fourth-degree assault is classed as a Class A misdemeanour. The booking entry does not say how the alleged victim is connected to Halterman, or whether prosecutors plan to file any further charges against him.

The arrest came as many Americans were preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday, and news of it spread quickly after TMZ first reported the booking records. Page Six, Us Weekly and other outlets later confirmed the arrest.

For now, the confirmed facts are limited to Halterman's arrest, the charge listed in the booking records, his release on bond and the scheduled arraignment. Further details about the alleged incident may emerge when he appears in court next week.

The allegations have not been tested or proven in court.