Johnny Depp's film Ebenezer was partly filmed at the Historic Dockyard Chatham in Kent, where Charles Dickens' father worked as a Navy pay clerk. The film opened in UK cinemas on 13 November 2026, with Depp playing the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge in director Ti West's adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

The Dockyard's historical records say John Dickens worked in its Cashier's Office from 1817 to 1822. Historic England's listing for the former office gives a different end date, recording his employment there from 1817 to 1823. The two organisations therefore differ by a year, and the discrepancy is worth retaining rather than presenting either date as uncontested.

The late-18th-century Cashier's Office was built for pay clerks and other staff working for the Clerk of the Cheque. The Dockyard says John Dickens attended the regular muster of artisans and labourers and met arriving ships to pay their crews. The building remains in use as an office. Neither the Dockyard's material nor the studio's behind-the-scenes account identifies it as a filming location.

Johnny Depp's Christmas Film Recreates Dickensian London at Chatham

Skydance said production designer Eve Stewart's team built winding London streets at the Dockyard. The crew laid individually stamped concrete cobblestones and filled shopfronts with detailed signs to create the film's version of Victorian London. The studio's behind-the-scenes feature describes the work involved in constructing the setting.

The Kent Film Office identifies the Historic Dockyard as the production's Kent location. It was not the film's only filming site: Filming in England's round-up of productions shot between January and March 2026 lists Chatham alongside further locations in England. The Dockyard covers more than 80 acres and contains over 100 buildings, according to the Kent Film Office.

Chatham has appeared in several other screen productions. Filming in England names Mission: Impossible, Enola Holmes 2 and Bridgerton among projects that have used the Dockyard. The Kent Film Office also describes the site as one of the county's popular filming locations.

Depp leads the cast as Scrooge, with Ian McKellen playing Jacob Marley and Rupert Grint appearing as Bob Cratchit. Daisy Ridley, Andrea Riseborough, Tramell Tillman, Sam Claflin and Ellie Bamber also feature. The Kent Film Office names Paramount Pictures and Domain Entertainment as the production companies.

Skydance's behind-the-scenes feature explores how the filmmakers approached Dickens' story and the character of Scrooge. Depp discusses the experiences that shaped his interpretation of the miser, while the cast and director describe the emotional and supernatural elements that distinguish this adaptation.

Chatham Dockyard Has Its Own Christmas Carol-Inspired Attraction

The Dockyard has a separate Dickens-inspired event for the 2026 festive season. Its Mission Christmas family experience centres on Elfenezer, a grumpy elf who has lost his Christmas spirit. Families follow the character through his past, present and future, take part in festive challenges and help find the keys to unlock Father Christmas' Golden Ledger.

The attraction draws on the structure of A Christmas Carol, with Elfenezer's journey designed to help him rediscover his earlier festive spirit. Mission Christmas is scheduled on selected dates from 29 November to 24 December 2026.

The Dockyard also shared a short film from the Ebenezer shoot, according to Medway Live. The report quoted the site describing the transformed location as 'a Dickensian city fit for a Scrooge'.

Dickens' connection with Chatham also informed his later writing. The Dockyard says he drew on his experiences there in The Uncommercial Traveller, which includes a piece titled 'Chatham Dockyard'. The essay records Dickens' observations of the site, giving the Dockyard a place in his published work as well as his family history.