The investigation into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez has taken an interesting turn, with Los Angeles police now identifying singer D4vd (David Anthony Burke) as a suspect in the case.

The shift comes more than two months after Celeste's decomposed and dismembered body was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered in his name, a delay that has triggered renewed scrutiny and a simple question echoed across social media: why did it take this long?

According to reports, authorities insist their approach has been methodical, yet the timeline has left many uneasy, especially as further details about the state of the body, the movements of the vehicle and the behaviour of those involved continue to surface.

What We Know About Celeste's Case So Far

Celeste's remains were found on 8 September, after a tow yard reported an odour coming from a Tesla that had been impounded for overstaying a parking limit in the Hollywood Hills.

Inside the front trunk, officers found her body wrapped in plastic, 'severely decomposed' and 'dismembered,' according to early investigative notes cited by local outlets. The discovery immediately triggered a homicide inquiry, though police stressed at the time that they were 'not close to making an arrest.'

The teen was identified more than a week later. The county medical examiner confirmed her death but deferred cause and manner, noting that toxicology tests were still pending. For weeks, the LAPD remained publicly cautious, sharing little beyond the fact that the car belonged to the singer and that the condition of the body suggested she had been dead 'for a long period of time.'

Officers searched a Hollywood Hills rental where D4vd and his manager had been staying, and investigators began reconstructing the car's movements over the summer. Despite that activity, officials continued to avoid naming him as anything beyond a 'person of interest' until this month, when sources confirmed that detectives were now looking at him as a suspect.

Internet Seems Frustrated With Investigation's Pace

The suspect designation has revived attention online, where frustration over the pace of the investigation has been simmering since September. Thousands of comments across social media like Reddit, TikTok and X have asked a common question of why it took months to reach this point.

Many users expressed disbelief and mockery that a body found in a celebrity's trunk did not trigger immediate charges or at least a more assertive police response. One user wrote, 'Let's see. A dead girl was found in the trunk of his car, parked in front of the place where he lived. And turns out he had a relationship with her...News would be if he was eliminated as a suspect.'

Others argue the pace reflects the realities of homicide cases involving minors, multiple potential actors and a heavily decomposed body with no confirmed cause of death. Some claimed that the case reflects disparities in treatment when public figures are involved.

Furthermore, now that D4vd is reportedly a named suspect, the investigation is expected to enter its most critical phase. The cause of death has not been determined, and no arrest has been made so far, but the LAPD is treating the case as a homicide.

As authorities continue to piece together the timeline, all eyes will now be on the Houston singer, his career and what the investigation has in store for him.