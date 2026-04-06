A controversial comment by a fan on a Charli XCX music video elicited a strong response from Sky Ferreira when it comes to attribution. The 33-year-old implied how some of her unreleased songs were used by others and that she allegedly did not get proper credit for them.

The issue started after a fan reposted Sky's 2012 music video, 'Everything is Embarrassing,' with a comment: 'I wonder what's her form of income.' Although that Twitter post was taken down, some folks over at Reddit were able to get a screenshot of that exchange.

Ferreira took offence to that comment, detailing how she worked hard for years and then stating that some artists recorded her old songs.

'Someone sent me your X account. I toured for years. I work. I hate to break it to you, but your favourite artist records my old songs. I hope that answers your question,' Ferreira said.

It should be noted that Ferreira did not mention Charli XCX in her response. However, considering the root of the argument, there was no doubt that the British singer-songwriter was tied to it.

'I wasn't going to say anything...It brought back a lot of things I have worked really hard to move past,' Sky said.

It would be best to note however that Ferreira was credited as a feature artist, co-writer and vocal producer on the Wuthering Heights track 'Eyes of the World.' However, her concerns could be about something else.

According to Rolling Stone, there could be a past unresolved issue that led to Sky reacting the way she did. It may go as far back as 2013, the year when 'Everything is Embarrassing' was released. It remains the only studio album she has to date.

Charli XCX Management Sets the Record Straight

Following Ferreira's responses, it didn't take long for the management team of Charli XCX to issue an official statement on the matter via Billboard. That included emphasizing that they always make it a point to ensure proper crediting before an album is released.

'Ahead of the Wuthering Heights album release, a standard review process was conducted on a small number of tracks from the album, including fragments of material originating from earlier sessions. This process involved managers, legal representatives, artists and producers, and included a thorough review of archival materials and demo recordings,' the statement read.

With the issue apparently involving her, Charli XCX has yet to issue her own statement. According to her team, the 33-year-old is currently in Kyoto filming a movie and also finishing a new studio album.

The issue with Ferreira is the latest from the long list of controversies that Charli XCX has been facing as of late. In fact, just last month and days after releasing Wuthering Heights, she drew backlash for attending a party in Berlin that allegedly had Russian links.

Charli cleared the air on Instagram, claiming that neither she nor her team were aware of any affiliations around the party in Berlin per a Yahoo report. She added that she stood against the atrocities of the Russian government in Ukraine and aligned with the people of Ukraine.

Given that Charli XCX does not shy away from controversies, it won't be surprising if she releases a response penned by herself. The only question now is when that will happen considering her busy schedule.