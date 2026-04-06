Rebecca King-Crews has broken an 11-year silence to reveal her secret battle with Parkinson's disease.

Appearing on the Today show on Monday, 6 April 2026, the 60-year-old singer and actress shared her journey alongside her husband of nearly 37 years, actor Terry Crews. While her symptoms began as early as 2012, King-Crews kept her 2015 diagnosis private until a 'groundbreaking' medical procedure restored her motor functions.

'I feel good. I'm able to write my name and my dates with my right hand for the first time in probably three years,' she told host Craig Melvin.

The couple, known for their resilience through past trials, now aims to raise awareness for a newly approved non-invasive brain therapy. The reason she chose now, she explained, was a bilateral focused ultrasound she underwent on 4 March. The non-invasive procedure, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use on both sides of the brain in July 2025, targets tremor-related symptoms in patients with advanced Parkinson's. King-Crews said the tremor on her right side is gone.

Her balance has improved. She has been able to cut back on medication, though symptoms on her left side remain, NBC News reported. A second procedure is planned for September.

Her first symptoms surfaced around 2012. Numbness crept into her left foot during workouts, then progressed to a limp. A personal trainer noticed her left arm had stopped swinging naturally. One morning, she tried to put on lip gloss, and her hand was shaking. Her doctor chalked it up to anxiety. A neurologist could not pin it down either. It took three years and a visit to a Parkinson's specialist before she finally had a name for what was happening to her body.

Working Through Worst Symptoms

The tremors were the hardest part, King-Crews said. Brushing her teeth, putting on makeup. Ordinary things that became a daily fight. But she did not stop. While navigating the diagnosis, she was still writing a book, recording an album, and building a clothing line.

'I believe that you don't lay down and die because you got a diagnosis,' she said.

The surgery is expensive and not yet covered by insurance. King-Crews said that was part of why she wanted to speak publicly. 'I wanted to potentially make it more available to others,' she told Melvin. 'I believe that we're going to find a cure.'

Terry Crews, 57, grew visibly emotional during the interview. He said watching his wife write her own name again after three years left him unable to speak. 'I'm choked up just thinking about it,' he said.

'When they say sickness and health, this is the battle that we were designed to fight together,' he told Melvin. 'Where she's weak, I'm strong. Where I'm weak, she's strong.'

He added that his wife had no interest in sympathy. 'She didn't want to tell anybody before, but now, because of this procedure, because people don't know about this, she said now is the time to tell so we can help someone else.'

Despite the physical toll, King-Crews continued to record music, write a book, and launch her self-titled clothing line in 2020.

College Sweethearts: 37 Years Of 'Sickness And Health'

The couple first met in the 1980s at Western Michigan University. Terry was there on a football scholarship. Rebecca was studying musical theatre and dance. They married on 29 July 1989 and have been together for nearly 37 years.

They have five children. Daughters Azriél, Tera, and Wynfrey, and son Isaiah were born during the marriage. Terry also adopted Rebecca's daughter, Naomi, from a previous relationship. The family starred in the BET reality series The Family Crews for two seasons beginning in 2010.

Parkinson's was not the first health crisis to hit the family. In 2020, King-Crews underwent a double mastectomy after a breast cancer diagnosis. Terry has also spoken publicly about the couple surviving three miscarriages and about his pornography addiction and infidelity, which nearly ended their marriage around 2010. They released a joint Audible memoir in 2021, Stronger Together, detailing those years, Today reported.

Living at '90 Percent' Capacity

Today, at 60, Rebecca King-Crews refuses to let the diagnosis define her. She continues to drive, play the piano, and run her fashion boutique in Pasadena, California. Her decision to go public is a strategic move to help other families access the focused ultrasound treatment, which is currently expensive and rarely covered by insurance.

'I believe that you don't lay down and die because you got a diagnosis,' she told Melvin. With a second surgery on the horizon and a supportive family by her side, King-Crews says she is functioning at roughly 90% capacity and remains hopeful for a future cure.