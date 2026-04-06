Kelly Osbourne marked Easter Sunday in Los Angeles by sharing a stream of family photos with her son, Sidney, on Instagram, giving fans their first real look at how she is doing after her split from fiancé Sid Wilson and prompting amused comparisons with her dad, Ozzy, after she appeared in a full Easter Bunny costume.

The latest Easter update lands just weeks after reports that Kelly had quietly called off her engagement to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, the father of her one-year-old son. The pair, who welcomed Sidney in late 2022, had seemed settled after Wilson proposed in July last year during what was described as an emotional moment at Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath concert. Since then, Kelly has juggled new motherhood with renewed public scrutiny of her private life, and followers have been looking for clues as to how she is coping.

The Easter post did not address the relationship rumours at all. Instead, Kelly leaned hard into domestic joy. 'Happy Easter everyone!!!' she wrote to her 2.6 million followers. 'Mummy went all out this year and made sure the Easter bunny was really good to Sidney because he has been such a good boy this year! I have planed such a special day for him I can't wait to show you guys what we get up to today!!!'

The accompanying photos showed the 41-year-old in a plush bunny suit, ears and all, crouching beside Sidney as he hunted for eggs in the garden. The images are unvarnished and almost defiantly ordinary: plastic baskets, bright foil wrappers, a toddler more interested in the grass than the camera.

Kelly Osbourn Fans React To Easter Photos And 'Uncanny' Ozzy Echo

Followers piled into the comments, clearly relieved to see a smiling Kelly after weeks of speculation. One wrote: 'Happy Easter to you Kelly and our beautiful boy, Sidney.' Another added: 'This is so cute Happy Easter.' A third fan went for full-on enthusiasm: 'Kelly you are the most beautiful easter bunny every! have the best easter kelly and baby sidney, we love you both.'

Long-time Osbourne watchers quickly dug out images of Ozzy dressed as the Easter Bunny back in 1984, noting how startlingly similar his look was to his daughter's. The side-by-side memes went viral within hours.

The Osbournes have always blurred the line between private ritual and public performance, from the days of their reality show to Ozzy's onstage theatrics. Kelly stepping into the same fluffy role her father once played feels like a neat, unspoken acknowledgment that she is now the parent at the centre of the chaos.

Motherhood, Sid Wilson and Where Kelly Osbourn Stands Now

Underneath the pastel styling, the Easter post fits a pattern. Since Sidney's birth, Kelly has repeatedly said that motherhood has reordered her world. In a September 2023 interview with E! News, she was categorical: 'I'm a mom now, I love it. It's the best thing that has ever happened to me.'

Her family quickly rallied around that shift. Sharon Osbourne initially respected Kelly's wish to keep her son out of the spotlight, only to, accidentally or deliberately, depending on your reading, reveal his name on US chat show The Talk in January 2023. 'Sidney,' she announced, adding that Kelly and the baby were 'doing so great, so great.'

Kelly has also been unusually frank about the birth itself. Speaking to PEOPLE in May 2024, she described a delivery that veered from relatively straightforward to urgent when things changed in the final moments. 'I got him out in four pushes,' she recalled. 'Before we started pushing, he turned and the cord got wrapped around his neck. So when we got going, the doctor was like, 'Okay, we're going to have to do this quickly.' So I was like, 'Okay, we're doing this, I'm going to get him out.''

That kind of detail is not the language of a carefully managed brand. It is a mother slightly stunned by what happened, still turning it over in her mind.

Her Mother's Day message this year struck a similar note. 'I love nothing more than being your mother! You are the single best thing that has ever happened to me. Thank you for being my baby!' she wrote to Sidney, making it clear where her energy is pointed, regardless of her relationship status.

What remains unresolved, of course, is what exactly is going on between Kelly and Sid Wilson now. The Easter photographs include only Kelly and Sidney, and there is no mention of Wilson in the caption. There is also no formal confirmation from either side that the engagement is definitively off or that the pair have separated. Until that arrives, if it ever does, any reading of her posts as veiled messages to or about Wilson is conjecture and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Kelly, once the spiky teenager in a family built on heavy metal excess, spent her Easter dressed as a rabbit, hiding chocolate in the garden for a toddler who will one day be old enough to roll his eyes at the photos. Fans looking for drama may be disappointed. Those curious about how she is really doing could argue that this is the answer.