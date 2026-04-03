A storm has erupted around KATSEYE star Manon Bannerman, as online claims brand her 'irresponsible' and suggest that missed schedules and a costly no-show for a major advertisement may have triggered her exit from the group. While no official confirmation has been made, the theory has split fans and sparked intense debate about what really led to the current uncertainty.

Read more KATSEYE Manon Sparks Fresh Exit Fears: Why Unfollowing Missy Paramo Has Fans Worried KATSEYE Manon Sparks Fresh Exit Fears: Why Unfollowing Missy Paramo Has Fans Worried

Why Manon's Absence Sparked Exit Rumours

The speculation began when fans noticed Manon Bannerman missing from promotional material for KATSEYE's upcoming single 'Pinky Up'. The teaser clip, released just days before the track's debut, featured only five members, prompting immediate concern among the group's dedicated fanbase.

At the same time, observers spotted a significant change on Manon's Instagram profile, where any reference to KATSEYE had been removed. This digital shift sent social media into overdrive, with many fans concluding she had already left the group.

The situation was further complicated by her ongoing hiatus, announced in February, which was initially described by HYBE and Geffen as a health-related break. However, the lack of clear updates has only deepened the uncertainty, with fans questioning whether the absence is temporary or permanent.

Claims of Missed Schedules and Financial Consequences

Amid the speculation, a circulating theory alleges that Manon's exit may be tied to missed commitments behind the scenes. According to these claims, she allegedly failed to attend key group schedules and even missed a major commercial shoot without prior explanation.

The same claims suggest that this absence led to financial penalties for the company, reportedly forcing HYBE to absorb losses tied to the missed advertisement. If true, this would have placed significant strain on both the group's promotional plans and the company's resources.

These allegations have not been verified by official sources, but they have gained traction online, particularly among fans trying to piece together the timeline of events. Some supporters argue that such claims may be exaggerated or misleading, while others see them as a plausible explanation for the tension surrounding her status.

I’ll tell you a secret: Manon didn’t leave the group because the company mistreated her. In fact, the company protected her a lot. She had already missed several group activities and training, and the other members had to perform without her because of her irresponsibility + https://t.co/vV0SrMifbu — 🪽 (@aangellmoon) April 2, 2026

But a few months ago, Manon missed a major group commercial without giving any explanation to the company. Hybe had to pay a large penalty because of her. That’s why they decided to remove her. — 🪽 (@aangellmoon) April 2, 2026

Manon Responds With Message

Despite the growing rumours, Manon Bannerman addressed fans directly through a Weverse post, attempting to calm concerns and clarify her situation. In her message, she expressed gratitude for the ongoing support and reassured followers about her wellbeing.

She wrote that she is 'happy and healthy', adding that she is currently in 'positive conversations' with HYBE x Geffen. The statement appeared designed to counter claims of conflict or departure, suggesting that discussions are still ongoing rather than resolved.

However, her message has not fully silenced speculation. Some fans believe her wording reflects careful corporate communication, while others see it as a genuine reassurance that she may return to the group.

KATSEYE's Future Remains Uncertain

The controversy has also reopened discussions about the pressures faced by global pop idols, particularly those in multicultural groups like KATSEYE. Manon, who is one of the few Black members, has previously spoken about the challenges of criticism and the need to constantly prove herself.

In earlier interviews, she highlighted the pressure she faces and the expectations placed on her, particularly in relation to rehearsal attendance and performance standards. These comments have resurfaced as fans debate whether external pressures or internal issues played a larger role in her current situation.

As KATSEYE prepares for major milestones, including a Coachella debut, the group's future with or without Manon remains unclear. HYBE x Geffen has yet to issue further clarification, leaving fans to rely on speculation and fragmented updates.

The lack of official statements has only intensified the conversation, with each new detail dissected by fans and commentators alike. Whether Manon's situation is temporary or a sign of a permanent shift, the silence from the label continues to fuel uncertainty.