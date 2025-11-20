Charlie Kirk Case: New Review Exposes Major Gaps In The Evidence Trail After Arrest
A legal expert believes the high charge is politically motivated
The homicide of Charlie Kirk has gripped public attention, but a new, exhaustive review of the evidence surrounding Tyler Robinson's arrest is now casting serious doubt on the official narrative. This investigation uncovers significant gaps in the evidence trail, highlighting major issues that warrant closer scrutiny.
A probe by 2News revealed a potentially absent security recording of Tyler Robinson handing himself over to the Washington County Sheriff's Department, occurring shortly after he allegedly shot and murdered Charlie Kirk.
The Case of the Missing Footage
On 17 September, Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby stated, 'Our job was not to interview; our job was just to get him here.' He added that 'Within the hour, my friend drove Tyler and his parents to my office, where he was greeted by plainclothes detectives.'
2News submitted an official public records request to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, seeking footage of Robinson arriving at the Washington County Jail or a temporary detention facility, as well as footage of him inside a holding cell.
A clerk from the Sheriff's Office responded, stating: 'We do not have any records responsive to this portion of the request, as Tyler Robinson did not go to or enter the jail area.' Furthermore, the footage from the temporary detention area was withheld because it related to the ongoing inquiry.
Weeks later, 2News renewed its application, phrasing the query more generally as a demand for 'surveillance video showing Tyler Robinson, (the man accused of fatally shooting the right-wing activist), walking into the Washington County Sheriff's Office.'
A clerk confirmed: 'Our office does not have any applicable records responsive to this request, as the surveillance footage is no longer available after the 30-day retention period.'
When questioned about whether the recording had been provided to any police or judicial body, the organisation replied: 'It is my understanding it was never sent out to any agency.'
Expert Opinion on Absent Footage
2News presented inquiries to Rudy Bautista, a defence solicitor with 26 years' experience in Utah, who handles high-stakes capital offence matters, including a pending death penalty trial in Utah County.
Bautista commented, 'For the state of Utah, we would certainly hope that this video is available. If in fact it has been destroyed and not preserved, it's very concerning.'
'And if it has, then it's very concerning that they're telling you they don't have it. If they no longer have it, I would have expected to say that this video has been provided to the Utah County law enforcement. But instead, this letter leads, in my opinion, as trying to shut the door and not give you free access to the press.'
Bautista noted that the visual proof of Robinson's self-surrender would be 'crucial for the defence work of mitigation.' Moreover, he holds the view that the matter concerning Tyler Robinson, who faces charges linked to the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, does not qualify as a death penalty situation.
Bautista concluded: 'Mr. Kirk, by all counts, was a great young man who was helping educate people, and we encourage that, and this is very tragic that he's lost his life, but it is not a death penalty case.'
Bautista examined the claimed homicide firearm and maintains that because just one round was discharged, and the device lacked any form of 'automatic' firing capability, there is no compelling element sufficient to justify the charge of aggravated murder.
Weapon Review Undermines Aggravated Charge
Police recorded in Robinson's sworn statement detailing sufficient grounds that 'The rifle was determined to be a Mauser Model 98, .30-06 calibre bolt action rifle. The rifle had a scope mounted on top of it. Investigators noted inscriptions that had been engraved on casings found with the rifle.'
'The risk of hitting someone else really isn't there,' Bautista said. 'That's why I believe that that aggravating factor is really weak now. Why it was charged that way is clearly political.'
Before Robinson was taken into custody, numerous public officials began demanding the ultimate penalty as a potential punishment; these included President Donald Trump, who made the plea on a nationwide broadcast, and Governor Spencer Cox, who issued a strong statement at a news briefing.
Bautista asserted: 'Instead of looking at it objectively, a prosecutor is to look at the evidence objectively and then charge the person with the most applicable crime. Here, where they're saying it will be this crime, they're trying to make the facts fit a cause of action that is not applicable.' He concluded, 'It certainly suggests abuse in our higher government.'
