Valentine Rosales faced intense criticism this week after he publicly claimed that Ivan Ronquillo killed Gina Lima. The claim spread online hours after Lima was found dead in her Quezon City flat.

However, police reported no signs of foul play at the time. Rosales posted the accusation on Facebook, which quickly drew strong reactions.

His posts helped fuel speculation before any official findings were released. He later admitted that he acted on unverified information.

Valentine Rosales Accused Ronquillo of Killing Lima

Gina Lima, 23, was discovered unresponsive in her flat on 16 November. Police said she died from cardio-respiratory distress and noted no visible injuries. Ronquillo, her ex-boyfriend, was the one who found her and alerted authorities. Despite this, rumours linking him to her death spread across social media within hours.

Rosales was among the first to accuse Ronquillo. He posted several statements saying Ronquillo abused Lima. Some posts were removed by Facebook for violating rules.

Rosales said, 'I am sorry because I failed to do factual checking before posting on social media... I was driven by emotions'.

The online influencer stated that both Lima and Ronquillo were friends. He referred to them as people he trusted.

Rosales Advised To Stop Using Social Media

As public anger grew, Rosales said he struggled with the backlash. He shared that his psychiatrist told him to step away from social platforms.

He wrote, 'My psychiatrist advised me to stop using social media muna. This will be my last post for now'. He said the situation triggered past trauma.

To Everyone, Hindi maganda lahat ng nangyayare at nababalitaan natin ngayon sa social media, Bumabalik ang past trauma's ko because of this incident. Sobrang hindi ko na din alam ano gagawin ko, My...

Many online users criticised him for spreading false claims. Several comments told him to take responsibility. On the other hand, others are more aggressive, saying that he caused confusion. Some urged him to reflect on his behaviour.

Valentine Rosales Blames Kevin Tan

Rosales claimed that he only repeated what he heard from Kevin Tan, another close friend of Lima. He said Tan told him that Ronquillo allegedly hurt Lima.

Because of this, he blamed Tan for the misunderstanding. He also asked why Tan had not responded since the issue grew.

Tan is a fitness coach and was one of Lima's closest friends. He posted tributes to her and shared videos linked to the case.

As of press time, there's no update regarding Tan.

Rosales Apologised, Says He's a Victim of Misinformation

He explained that he reacted out of sadness. He said his emotions led him to post the claims. Rosales told the public that just like them, he's also a victim of misinformation.

But, he's also calling out those who shared his posts without checking them. Rosales said on Facebook that over 11,000 people shared his post without fact checking as well.

Rosales said he now feels deep regret. With all the bashing he received, the influencer decided to follow his psychiatrist's advice. As of writing, the comment sections for his posts are turned off.

He didn't say when he will be coming back.