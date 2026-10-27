A viral video showing worshippers at Pastor John Hagee's 'Night to Honor Israel' standing to sing first the US national anthem and then Israel's 'Hatikvah' inside a Texas megachurch has ignited a wave of online anger amid the ongoing Gaza war.

The clip, filmed at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio on 25 October, also shows US District Judge Roy Altman joining Hagee on stage to sing both anthems. A post sharing the footage had attracted more than 430,000 views when the figure was recorded, as critics questioned overt displays of support for Israel during its military campaign in Gaza.

Hagee Ministries billed the evening as a special service dedicated to backing Israel and the Jewish people, featuring Hagee and Altman as key participants.

'You're Not in a Church, You're in a Cult'

The footage prompted sharp criticism from social media users, with some condemning the ceremony in light of the reported civilian toll of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

One user described Israel as a 'foreign entity slaughtering men, women, and children live in 4K' and concluded: 'you're not in a church. You're in a CULT.'

If your church is singing the national anthem of a foreign entity slaughtering men, women, and children live in 4K for the last 3+ years, you’re not in a church. You’re in a CULT. https://t.co/aIc7FSReSg — Riss (@zero_foxx) October 26, 2026

Another criticised attendees for singing the anthem of a government accused of killing Palestinian civilians during the Gaza war, asking how they could believe they were on the side of God.

Imagine being so brainwashed that you’re standing in a church singing the anthem of a government accused of killing countless civilians, including women and children, and thinking you’re on the side of God. — Reality Bites (@RealityBites21) October 26, 2026

Others focused on the participation of a sitting federal judge. One post argued that the same scene involving another country's anthem would prompt accusations of treason from right-wing media.

A seamless transition from the US anthem to the Israeli anthem, sung proudly by a US federal judge. If this exact same scene happened with any other country's flag and anthem, the entire right-wing media machine would call it treason. — The Compass Report 🧭 (@Compass_Report) October 26, 2026

The reactions reflect wider divisions over Christian support for Israel and the relationship between religious conviction and the actions of the Israeli government.

Hagee's Pro-Israel Rally Under Fresh Scrutiny

The gathering, known as Night to Honor Israel, is not a new initiative. Hagee Ministries has held the event annually, presenting it as a celebration of support for Israel and Jewish communities.

Hagee is the founding pastor of Cornerstone Church and chairman of Christians United for Israel (CUFI), a prominent Christian Zionist organisation that advocates support for Israel. Previous editions of the event have featured prominent political figures, including US Sen. Ted Cruz at the 2025 gathering.

The Israeli anthem heard in the footage is Hatikvah, which translates as 'The Hope'. Its inclusion at the event is consistent with the gathering's stated purpose of demonstrating solidarity with Israel.

Altman is a US District Judge for the Southern District of Florida and was confirmed to the position in 2019. His appearance at the event has drawn attention because of his role in the ceremony.

Gaza War Tensions Fuel Anthem Backlash

The backlash comes as the humanitarian consequences of the Gaza war remain a focus of international scrutiny.

On 26 October, a UN Commission of Inquiry reported that Israel continued committing genocidal acts in Gaza after the US-brokered ceasefire began in October 2025. The commission said Israeli authorities had maintained genocidal intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza, in whole or in part.

Israel rejected the findings, describing the report as part of a misinformation campaign intended to undermine its legitimacy and right to self-defence, Reuters reported.

Against this backdrop, the footage has become a flashpoint for critics who view public displays of support for Israel as incompatible with the suffering of Palestinians. For Hagee's supporters, however, the event is presented as an expression of religious conviction and solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people.

The online controversy reflects a broader debate over Christian Zionism, political allegiance and the implications of supporting Israel during the Gaza conflict.