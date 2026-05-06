Following a wave of heated discussions regarding fair play, Nemo Zhou has finally weighed in on the match that went viral. The Woman Grandmaster admitted she was caught off guard by the intensity of the debate that erupted once the game was over.

Grandmaster Taken Aback by Viral Spotlight

In a TikTok video posted after the incident, Zhou spoke about the mixture of backlash and encouragement that surfaced after a sharp interaction during her match—an incident that went viral and left the audience with conflicting opinions.

'I was not expecting this reaction after my last chess game,' the player noted, contemplating how a single clip managed to draw such an immense amount of global scrutiny.

Live Pressure Left Little Room for Reflection

The reality of a live broadcast meant that Zhou had to navigate the friction as it happened, with no chance to step back and weigh her response. She noted that the immediacy of the stream forced her hand, explaining, 'Since it all happened live, I didn't really have much time to think.'

Rather than acting with a specific agenda, she maintained that her focus was purely on damage control: 'I was just there trying to keep the situation from escalating.'

In the original clip, Zhou is seen managing a tense moment on the board that left the community divided over her handling of the situation. While some fans felt she was being too passive, others argued she was simply trying to defuse the tension. This friction caused the video to spread rapidly, triggering a wave of strong, clashing perspectives from across the chess world.

In her response, Zhou explained that she wasn't trying to take a stand, but was simply looking for a way to avoid a scene. Her main goal was to keep the atmosphere from turning sour. 'I was just trying to keep things calm and get out of the situation ASAP,' she said.

Clarifying Intentions Amid the Online Backlash

The internet was quick to suggest that Zhou had been far too courteous despite her opponent's perceived hostility. However, she was firm in dismissing the idea that she was being a pushover. 'So I'm not trying to reward rude behavior, not trying to overly apologise,' she noted, adding that the focus on her manners missed the point: 'It wasn't even really about the apologising.'

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Her explanation provides a fresh perspective on the viral footage, indicating that her actions were a tactical move to handle the friction rather than an approval of her rival's conduct.

Beyond the match itself, the ordeal has sparked a wider debate in the chess world regarding decorum and gender. It has highlighted the unique pressure placed on female competitors to remain composed and polite, even when a situation becomes awkward or unfair.

Gratitude Through the Storm

While she faced her share of detractors, Zhou also pointed to the massive wave of kindness that has come her way since the footage took off. 'I've been reading some of the comments,' she remarked, eager to acknowledge the positive side of the attention. 'I just want to say thank you to everybody for the kind word support messages. I really appreciate you guys.'

The Grandmaster took a moment to look back on the experience, showing a softer side as she thanked those who stood by her decisions and offered strength during the height of the controversy. 'I'm very grateful,' she added.

Moving Past the Rare Over-the-Board Friction

Zhou was also quick to remind her audience that such unpleasant encounters are far from a regular occurrence in her career. 'Things like this don't happen every day when I play, you know chess,' she explained.

This comment served to pivot the conversation, suggesting that the viral drama was merely a one-off event rather than a reflection of her typical matches.

As a figure well-regarded for her lively presence in the chess world, the Grandmaster signalled her desire to leave the drama behind. Rather than letting the dispute define her, she appears ready to get back to the game and focus on her future content.

Shifting the Focus Back to the Board

Ending her statement with an upbeat outlook, Zhou made it clear that she is ready to return her energy to her true passion—producing approachable and engaging videos for the community. 'So yeah, more fun chess content to come,' she promised.

This look toward the future indicates she is keen to distance herself from the drama, ensuring her channel remains dedicated to the sport rather than the noise of a fleeting viral incident.