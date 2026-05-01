Timothée Chalamet is under fire after photos from a recent NBA Playoffs game appeared to show him sitting with his legs spread wide while seated beside Tina Fey. The images, taken courtside at Madison Square Garden, quickly circulated on social media, where some users accused the actor of 'manspreading.'

According to reports, Fey was seated between the 30-year-old Dune actor and American stand-up comedian Tracy Morgan during the New York Knicks Playoff game with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

Read more Should Timothee Chalamet Dump Kylie Jenner? KUWTK Star Allegedly 'Blurring' Her Boyfriend's Talent Should Timothee Chalamet Dump Kylie Jenner? KUWTK Star Allegedly 'Blurring' Her Boyfriend's Talent

Social Media Divided As Fans Debate Chalamet's Courtside Behaviour And Viral Reactions

Commenters pointed to the contrast in body language, noting Fey appeared seated with her knees together while Chalamet occupied a wider stance. Several posts joked that the actor should 'give Tina some room,' while others mocked the situation.

One X (formerly Twitter) user said, 'Timothee Chalamet, if you don't stop manspreading on Tina Fey, oh my God.' Another remarked, 'The absolute audacity of Timothee Chalamet to manspread on Tina Fey. Poor Tina looks uncomfortable.'

Online criticisms went beyond Chalamet's sitting position, with some users pointing out his facial hair, comparing it with another Hollywood actor. 'Lookin' like Michael Cera with that crustache,' the user posted, alongside a photo of Cera.

Not everyone agreed with the backlash. Some social media users noted that Morgan, seated on Fey's other side, also appeared to be sitting broadly in some images, questioning why criticism focused primarily on Chalamet, according to the Daily Beast.

he didn't even seem this upset at the oscars pic.twitter.com/8MtQ0uKDFr — timothée chalamet's impregnator (@indiehamlet) April 29, 2026

The celebrity-heavy courtside section also included Kylie Jenner, Chalamet's girlfriend, who was seated beside him, with actor Ben Stiller seated next to her. The game itself ended in a dominant Knicks victory, with the New York side defeating Atlanta 126-97.

On-Air Slip Adds to Viral Chaos Around Knicks Celeb Row

The attention surrounding the Knicks vs Hawks playoff broadcast did not end with courtside photos, as NBC's live coverage itself became part of the viral moment. During the game, commentator Mike Tirico made a naming mistake while pointing out celebrities seated at Madison Square Garden.

While describing the high-profile guests in attendance, Tirico incorrectly referred to actress and comedian Tina Fey as 'Tina Fox' while listing names from the star-studded crowd. 'By the way, Reg, sometimes you say celebrity row at a game and it's one or two people; this is an entire celebrity row,' Tirico told co-commentator of the Knicks vs Hawks NBA Playoffs' Game 5 Reggie Miller. He proceeded to name the celebrities, saying 'Tina Fox' after Chalamet's name was mentioned.

The error happened in real time during the broadcast and was quickly noticed by viewers watching the nationally televised game.

The moment immediately spread across social media, with clips of the commentary circulating alongside reactions to the courtside seating drama involving Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Tracy Morgan, and others. The mistake became part of an online discussion that was already focused on celebrity presence at the game rather than just the basketball itself.

The broadcast eventually returned to the action on court, but the mix of celebrity sightings, commentary mishaps, and viral reactions ensured the game remained in headlines long after the final buzzer. The Knicks' decisive 126-97 win over Atlanta Hawks was ultimately overshadowed by moments happening both in the stands and behind the microphone.