A viral confrontation at WrestleCon has put former WWE star Cora Jade, now Elayna Black, at the centre of a serious safety controversy after she publicly accused a fan of inappropriate physical contact.

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Fans searching for updates about Elayna Black were met this weekend with footage showing the former NXT star angrily confronting a man during WrestleCon. Black alleged that the fan crossed a line during the interaction and later shared the video online, where it spread rapidly across wrestling social media.

ing name following her departure from the company.

What Happened To Elayna Black at WrestleCon?

The incident has reignited wider debate about wrestler safety, fan behaviour and the pressures performers face during convention appearances. It has also drawn renewed attention to Black, who recently returned to using her pre-WWE ring name following her departure from the company.

According to a report from Ringside News, Black alleged that a fan sexually assaulted her during WrestleCon weekend. She took to social media on 18 April 2026 to describe what she said had happened moments earlier and called for the man to be banned from future events.

Elayna Black Accuses Fan Of Sexually Assaulting Her At WrestleCon https://t.co/HRdceQBQF1 pic.twitter.com/Zp5Jic48Yc — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 18, 2026

Black then posted video footage appearing to show her confronting the individual in person. Although the original post was hidden, other users re-shared the footage. In the clip, she is visibly furious as she accuses the man of grabbing her and orders him to leave the area.

Elayna Black revealed she was assaulted at WrestleCon. pic.twitter.com/OsXOUpDNdT — Harryman (@SubhojeetMookh1) April 18, 2026

The footage quickly became one of the most discussed wrestling clips of the weekend, with supporters praising her for speaking out immediately.

Viral Video Draws Huge Reaction Online

The reason the video gained traction so quickly was not only the accusation itself, but Black's direct response. Rather than issue a later statement through representatives, she addressed the man face-to-face in public view.

Many viewers said the clip highlighted how often wrestlers and public figures are expected to tolerate invasive behaviour during fan events. Others argued it showed the need for stronger visible security and clearer consequences for misconduct.

As of publication, the allegation remains a claim made publicly by Black, and no official ruling or criminal finding has been announced.

Earlier Privacy Concerns Added Context

The WrestleCon confrontation did not come out of nowhere. Black had already voiced concerns earlier in the weekend about fans allegedly turning up at her hotel and violating her privacy, according to the same report.

That detail is significant because it suggests mounting frustration before the latest incident occurred. For performers attending convention weekends, the line between public access and personal space can become blurred, particularly when appearances continue beyond organised signing sessions.

Some online commenters described the video as the culmination of repeated boundary issues rather than a standalone moment.

Why Is She Called Elayna Black Again?

For WWE audiences, she is best known as Cora Jade. However, the wrestler originally built her reputation on the independent scene under the name Elayna Black before signing with WWE in 2021.

During her run in NXT, Jade became one of the brand's prominent young stars and won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. Following her WWE release in 2025, she returned to the Elayna Black name as she resumed work outside the company. That explains why many fans know her by two identities and why searches for both names surged after the WrestleCon video.

WrestleCon Safety Debate Intensifies

WrestleCon is one of wrestling's best-known fan conventions, traditionally staged during WrestleMania week and attracting major stars, legends and independent talent. The format depends heavily on close interactions such as photo opportunities, autographs and meet-and-greets.

That access is a key attraction, but incidents like this inevitably raise questions over security procedures. Supporters online have called for better crowd management, clearer reporting systems and stronger protection for wrestlers, especially women working busy convention floors.

That access is a key attraction, but incidents like this inevitably raise questions over security procedures. Supporters online have called for better crowd management, clearer reporting systems and stronger protection for wrestlers, especially women working busy convention floors.