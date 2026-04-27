In a candid conversation on Michelle Obama's podcast, WNBA star Angel Reese has revealed she would prefer to pay fines rather than fulfil mandatory post-game media obligations, highlighting growing tension between WNBA players and the media.

The Chicago Sky forward said she often feels 'mistreated' by reporters and described interviews after games as situations where she feels under pressure and scrutiny. Obama agreed with Reese during the discussion, which also touched on mental health challenges and the impact of constant public attention in women's basketball.

Media Pressure on WNBA Players

The discussion took place during Michelle Obama's podcast appearance alongside co-host Craig Robinson, where Reese opened up about her experiences in the WNBA media environment.

Reese said, 'The media has not always been great for me. And I'll take a fine. I'll catch a fine, especially in a WNBA. I'll have a fine before I have to go to media and feel like my back is against the wall.' Obama repeatedly expressed agreement as the conversation focused on how athletes navigate interviews, criticism, and social media scrutiny.

'Take a Fine' Over Interviews

Reese's comments drew attention to the emotional toll she says comes with mandatory media availability after games. Under WNBA rules, players are required to speak to the press following matches as part of the collective bargaining agreement. Failure to comply can result in financial penalties, including fines that can reach around $10,000 (around £7400).

Reese's remarks reflect a broader debate over how leagues balance transparency obligations with player wellbeing and mental health.

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WNBA Media Obligations

The WNBA's collective bargaining agreement, recently ratified to improve player salaries and conditions, includes strict post-game media requirements. These rules are designed to ensure media access and promote league visibility, particularly as interest in women's basketball continues to grow.

However, Reese's comments underline ongoing tension between institutional expectations and players who feel overwhelmed by constant questioning immediately after competition.

Craig Robinson Compares Sports Media to Reality TV

Craig Robinson, who co-hosts the podcast and is a former college basketball player, also weighed in on the issue. He suggested that modern sports coverage often amplifies conflict and drama for audience engagement.

'Sports is like reality TV. The media wants to manufacture some stuff,' he said during the episode. His remarks added to the broader discussion about whether sports journalism increasingly prioritises entertainment value over athlete experience.

Social Media Pressure and Mental Health Concerns

Reese also spoke about how she manages criticism beyond the court, particularly on social media. She said she now prioritises disconnecting after games, explaining, 'I love being able just to come home and turn my phone off and just relax.'

She added that she previously engaged with online comments but now avoids doing so to protect her mental well-being. Reese also suggested that her public profile has affected her daily life, including simple activities outside basketball.

Michelle Obama on Scrutiny in Modern Sports

Michelle Obama also reflected on the wider pressures facing athletes, particularly in the age of social media. She has previously spoken about how constant online engagement makes it harder for players to escape criticism, noting that 'hate is in your room, on your phone with you all the time.'

In the podcast discussion, she reinforced concerns about how digital platforms amplify scrutiny and contribute to emotional strain on young professional athletes.