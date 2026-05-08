A viral online petition calling for Kylian Mbappé to leave Real Madrid has exploded across social media, with the reported number of signatures climbing beyond 43 million in just days. The campaign, known online as 'Mbappe Out', has sparked heated debate among football fans after backlash over the French forward's reported yacht trip while recovering from injury ahead of a crucial El Clásico clash against FC Barcelona.

The petition has become one of the most talked-about football controversies online this week, drawing attention not only from Real Madrid supporters but also from fans across Europe and beyond.

What Is the 'Mbappe Out' Petition?

The petition appeared online earlier this week under the title 'Mbappe Out' and quickly gained traction across X, Instagram, and TikTok. Its slogan urges Madridistas to 'make your voice heard' if they believe changes are needed for the future of the club.

The campaign's website reportedly featured a smiling image of Mbappe overlaid with the word 'Fuera', the Spanish word for 'out', in bright red lettering.

Although the petition initially aimed for 200,000 signatures, the total quickly surged into the millions. Questions have since emerged about the reliability of the figure because the website reportedly does not require users to verify their identity or submit an email address before signing.

No organiser or supporters' group has publicly claimed responsibility for launching the petition.

Why Are Real Madrid Fans Angry with Mbappe?

The backlash intensified after reports circulated online claiming Mbappe had travelled to Sardinia during his recovery from a thigh injury sustained last month.

The injury placed his availability for Sunday's El Clásico in doubt, prompting concern among some supporters already frustrated by Real Madrid's recent form.

Social media users widely shared alleged photographs of Mbappe aboard a yacht with Spanish actress Ester Expósito. The images triggered criticism from some fans who questioned the forward's focus and commitment while sidelined.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Kylian Mbappe & Ester Exposito are loving their vacation in Italy! 🩷🏖️ pic.twitter.com/eb9RSYIQJ4 — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) May 2, 2026

As online attention grew, Expósito reportedly disabled comments on several recent Instagram posts. Users then redirected comments to older uploads linked to her account.

Real Madrid have not publicly criticised Mbappe over the reported trip.

Why Has the Petition Gone So Viral?

The scale of the petition's reported support has become a major talking point online. The figure of 43 million signatures is close to half the population of France and larger than the population of many countries competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, because there is no visible verification process attached to the petition, it remains unclear how many unique individuals actually signed it.

Football fan pages, meme accounts, and rival supporters have also amplified the campaign, helping the hashtag trend across multiple social media platforms.

The controversy has arrived at a sensitive moment for Real Madrid as the club continues its title battle and prepares for one of the biggest fixtures of the season against Barcelona.

Can the Petition Force Real Madrid to Remove Mbappe?

Despite its online popularity, the petition carries no formal authority over club decisions.

Mbappe remains under contract with Real Madrid until June 2029 after joining from Paris Saint-Germain. The French captain was also seen training with teammates in club images shared on social media this week.

Head coach Álvaro Arbeloa addressed the controversy after Real Madrid's victory over Espanyol, saying all injured players are monitored by medical staff.

Arbeloa added, 'In his free time, Mbappe can do whatever he considers appropriate, like any other player.'

Mbappe is still expected to be fully fit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the France national football team will begin their campaign against Senegal before facing Iraq and Norway in the group stage.