The annual Met Gala is known for its high-fashion spectacles, but this year, Rachel Zegler found herself at the centre of a social media storm following her appearance at the event.

While many discussed her elaborate attire, a specific video from the evening began circulating rapidly across platforms, drawing attention not to her outfit but to her physical behaviour during the red-carpet session.

The Viral Blindfold Video That Ignited Speculation

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The controversy began when a clip of Zegler posing for photographers surfaced on X. In the footage, the actress is seen wearing a white blindfold as part of her outfit, which initially drew praise for its bold artistic direction. Viewers' attention was soon drawn to her repetitive jaw movements as she remained stationary for the cameras.

Social media users offered their own interpretations, with many expressing concern or suspicion. One user commented, 'It's also because of ya know cocaine.' Another said her actions looked like she was 'geeking on some drug,' while others described the behaviour as a 'raging cocaine habit.'

The reaction grew as more users shared the video, with some suggesting the movements were typical of stimulant use. 'Jaw doing the Cocaine shuffle,' another person remarked. These unverified claims have placed Zegler under scrutiny despite no official evidence or statement regarding the allegations.

Failed Snow White actress Rachel Zegler, who cost Disney more than $170 million in her role as the princess, is being brutally mocked for her Met Gala appearance, particularly for her odd jaw movements. pic.twitter.com/TD9RTBXRMg — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) May 5, 2026

It’s also because of ya know cocaine — David Contreras (@dcontreras408) May 5, 2026

They're mocking her jaw movements for what one can only assume is her raging cocaine habit — StreetAtlas (@AnthonyPen305) May 5, 2026

She’s a narcissist, like the rest of them. This is not art, it absurdity. She looks like she’s geeking on some drug. Stop making excuses for them, they could give AF about you. — Kel-o (@usafirstmom) May 5, 2026

@grok How much cocaine would a human need to get their jaw like that 😂 — ⚒️Stuart⚒️ (@KennyK_osss) May 5, 2026

Medical Insights Into the Reality of Coke Jaw

The term 'coke jaw' appeared frequently in the comments. It refers to a physical condition called bruxism, involuntary grinding, clenching, or side-to-side movement of the teeth and jaw. While bruxism can occur naturally, it is also associated with stimulant use.

Stimulants such as cocaine or amphetamines increase the activity of the nervous system, which can lead to involuntary muscle contractions. These physical reactions can be difficult to control, particularly under the pressure of a high-profile public event. Bruxism also has a range of non-drug-related causes, including anxiety, stress, and certain medications.

For those unaware, the jaw thing is because she’s an absolute coke fiend… lol



Cocaine jaw is quite a common side effect. — Arik (@ArikHeart1) May 5, 2026

The Impact of Previous Snow White Controversies

The public's willingness to engage with negative rumours about Zegler has been linked by some observers to her professional difficulties. Her role in the live-action adaptation of 'Snow White' was a point of contention from the time the project was announced. The film faced numerous setbacks and underperformed at the box office.

Critics and audiences expressed frustration with the film and the studio's creative direction. Some blamed Zegler's public comments and personal brand for damaging the film's reputation ahead of its release. That prior animosity has been cited in online discussions as context for why the current speculation gained traction so quickly.

Critics and audiences expressed frustration with the film and the studio's creative direction. Some blamed Zegler's public comments and personal brand for damaging the film's reputation ahead of its release. That prior animosity has been cited in online discussions as context for why the current speculation gained traction so quickly.

While social media speculation regarding Rachel Zegler's physical behaviour continues to circulate, no substantiated evidence or official confirmation has been provided to support these allegations. In the absence of a direct statement, many observers have defended the actress, attributing the viral movements to the high-pressure environment of the event or a deliberate artistic performance.