Patrick Mahomes injury, a torn ACL and LCL, would keep the normal football player grounded for some time. Hence, it is only to be expected that the Kansas City Chiefs may start Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season without their starting quarterback.

However, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach claims that Mahomes is way ahead of schedule as far as his rehab is concerned. Although he didn't mention it, there is a possibility that the three-time Super Bowl champion QB could be ready when the 2026 NFL starts on 9 September.

'I think it wouldn't surprise you guys, the way it's been really inspiring just to see -- my mind, I've been there before with Pat, he had that dislocated knee and worked his tail off and came back in three weeks. I knew that this bump on the road wouldn't slow him down at all,' Veach told SiriusXM NFL Radio.

'He's way ahead of schedule. I think the biggest challenge that we're going to have is protecting him from himself. I'm sure when we get to St. Joseph, Missouri, for training camp, he's gonna want to be full go, but we are going to have to hold him back a little,' the Chiefs general manager added.

Mahomes' NFL season ended after suffering the unfortunate knee injury in Week 15. The Chiefs went on to lose to the Los Angeles Chargers 16-13. Things were never the same for the Chiefs, eventually losing their last three assignments to finish with a 6-11 win-loss record.

From those results, it was clear that the Chiefs had no reliable backup QB after Mahomes' exit. Gardner Minshew tried but the efforts of the 29-year-old were not enough.

Chiefs Remain Cautious Despite Mahomes' Rapid Recovery Progress

After a forgettable NFL season, all the Chiefs can do is move on and try again. A void they need to fill is the quarterback position even if Mahomes is recovering ahead of schedule.

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Although his dedication to returning back to active duty is laudable, it also carries risks. Even if he stubbornly wants to get back and help guide the Chiefs back on track, management needs to consider several factors.

Aware of what Mahomes brings to the team, the Chiefs need to properly evaluate his health. His progress in rehab is remarkable. However, it remains that there is no cheating the healing process, especially with his type of injury.

No less than Veach himself admitted that they need to hold Mahomes back from returning abruptly. Getting back on track is one thing but looking at the long-term picture is another.

Ideally, it takes an athlete nine to 12 months before he can return to full active duty. An LCL injury takes three to four weeks according to Cleveland Clinic.

Long-term Health Remains Priority for Chiefs' Franchise Future

Doing the math, Mahomes return timeline fits the allowable period of recovery. However, this also depends on how he is medically evaluated and how he performs on the field.

If cleared, a glimpse of that may be seen once Mahomes participates in OTA practices and minicamps in June. An assessment is expected to follow, possibly the hardest part of the process.

The Chiefs arguably want to get back on track. However, fielding Mahomes back into the fray abruptly could backfire. That includes potentially aggravating or making the previous knee injury worse, something that could result in Mahomes getting sidelined again.

Should that happen, such would cost the Chiefs anew, nullifying their intent to bounce back and get back on the winning track.