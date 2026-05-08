AFC Bournemouth have removed right-back Álex Jiménez from their matchday squad for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Fulham, after screenshots allegedly showing him exchanging Instagram direct messages with a 15-year-old girl began circulating widely on social media on Friday night.

The club moved quickly once the posts emerged, releasing an official statement confirming both the player's omission and a formal investigation. 'AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Álex Jiménez. The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated,' the statement read. The club confirmed they would be making no further comment at this time.

What the Screenshots Allegedly Show

The images spread rapidly across X and other platforms on Friday, purportedly originating from Jiménez's verified Instagram account. The screenshots allegedly show a person identified as Jiménez acknowledging that the girl is underage before continuing with a desire to meet up and 'do adult things'.

The exchange allegedly did not end there. In later messages visible in the screenshots, a person identified as Jiménez is quoted as saying: 'I hope everything goes well. We won't talk again for a while' and 'It was a mistake talking to you. I don't want problems.' The posts garnered hundreds of thousands of views within hours of being shared, drawing widespread condemnation online. There is currently no suggestion that any physical meeting took place between the player and the girl. Jiménez has not publicly commented on the allegations.

A Breakout Season Now Overshadowed

The controversy arrives at what had been shaping up as a defining season for the 21-year-old Spaniard. Jiménez has made 32 appearances as one of the Cherries' breakout stars in a campaign which could end in Champions League qualification. After initially joining on loan, Jiménez's move was made permanent in February on a deal running until 2031.

The defender joined from AC Milan on loan last September in a deal that included a £15 million obligation to buy, a clause Bournemouth triggered earlier this year. He rose through Real Madrid's youth academy before moving to Milan, and his performances on the south coast this season had drawn widespread praise. Jiménez scored in a 3-2 victory over Liverpool last January, and his performances have helped keep Bournemouth in contention for a potential first-ever European qualification.

The timing of the scandal, on what some reports note as his 21st birthday, has only intensified the reaction.

Soccer player Álex Jiménez is currently receiving backlash after screenshots allegedly showed him messaging a 15-year-old girl on Instagram.



His club, AFC Bournemouth, has temporarily removed him from the squad while they investigate the situation. pic.twitter.com/V2IOZSQI5I — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 8, 2026

What Happens Next

With three Premier League games remaining — against Fulham, Manchester City, and Nottingham Forest — Bournemouth's push for a historic European spot now continues without one of their key players. Bournemouth's internal investigation will determine the next steps regarding Jiménez's situation. For now, the player remains unavailable for selection while the club reviews the allegations.

Manager Andoni Iraola, who has already announced he will leave the club at the end of the season, faces the final weeks of what has been a remarkable Bournemouth campaign with the off-field distraction now firmly in the spotlight. The club has not indicated a timeline for the conclusion of its investigation.

The allegations against Jiménez arrive at a particularly sensitive moment for English football, which has faced growing scrutiny over player conduct both on and off the pitch. Bournemouth's decision to act swiftly, sidelining the player before their investigation concludes, reflects the broader pressure on Premier League clubs to respond decisively when allegations of this nature surface. The outcome of the probe is likely to carry significant consequences not only for Jiménez's place in the squad but for his long-term future at the club.