A video posted to TikTok by user @fettii_ showing a woman confronting a gymgoer in Fairfield, Connecticut has gone viral after the woman was heard making remarks widely described online as Islamophobic. The clip has drawn millions of views and prompted internet investigators to identify the woman involved.

In the video, a woman wearing a white shirt and a navy-blue towel over her head approaches a man who had been on his phone at the gym. After he ends his call and asks if he can help her, she responds: 'Get the f*** out of my town' — with the recording capturing what commenters have widely characterised as a reference to the man's ethnicity or religion. The uploader stated in a follow-up video that the woman never indicated she wanted to use any equipment he was on, and that he had only been on the call for approximately two minutes. He added that he believed a person's appearance or phone use should never be grounds for a confrontation of that nature.

Who Is the Woman in the Video?

Internet investigators, including YouTube creator ThatDaneshGuy, have publicly identified the woman as Danielle Wasserman of Fairfield, Connecticut. In his video, ThatDaneshGuy states he cross-referenced the footage with existing social media profiles and contacted individuals who claim to know the woman before publishing the name. This identification has not been confirmed by law enforcement or any official document. IBTimes is reflecting the name as circulated by internet investigators while noting it remains unverified by authorities.

Wasserman has not publicly responded to the video or the identification. Law enforcement in Fairfield, Connecticut has not issued a statement on the incident.

Netizens React to Viral Gym Video

The uploader went on to say that some netizens who have watched the video asked him what triggered the woman's reaction because it must have come from somewhere. They asked him what he was wearing at the gym or if he had any accessories on. The male gymgoer said that a person's outfit should never be a reason for others to confront or criticise him.

'She is absolutely in the WRONG! But I do believe being on the phone in any manner is very rude in the gym. Other people don't want to wait while you are on your phone,' one person wrote.

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'Your first mistake is answering her about your phone call. It's none of her business,' another person wrote.

The Amy Farrah Fowler Comparison

Separately, some TikTok users noted a resemblance between the woman in the video and Mayim Bialik, the actress known for playing Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory, prompting a secondary wave of comments on the clip.

'It's Amy Farrah Fowler,' one person wrote.

'Is that Amy Farah Fowler,' another TikTok user commented.

Amy Farrah Fowler is a fictional character from The Big Bang Theory, a neuroscientist in a long-term relationship with lead character Sheldon, played by Jim Parsons. In the early seasons of the show, the character was known for her understated appearance, including cardigans, baggy clothing, and glasses, details TikTok users cited in drawing the comparison. The show ran for 12 seasons, concluding in 2019. Bialik won four Emmy Awards for the role and has not publicly commented on the comparison.

The gymgoer has not publicly identified himself beyond his TikTok upload. No law enforcement action has been publicly reported in connection with the incident.