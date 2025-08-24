Two rare golden lion tamarins, named George and Leaf, have recently made their debut at Chester Zoo, one of the UK's leading wildlife attractions.

Arriving earlier this month, these endangered primates are becoming a key highlight for families planning visits.

With increased interest around ticket pricing, discount offers, and the best viewing times for the tamarins, Chester Zoo has provided helpful visitor guidance.

Chester Zoo's New Golden Lion Tamarins

The golden lion tamarin is an instantly recognisable small primate known for its bright orange-gold mane and playful personality.

Native to Brazil's Atlantic coastal forests, the species was once critically endangered, with fewer than 200 individuals remaining in the wild.

Thanks to conservation breeding and reintroduction programmes, particularly in European zoos, wild populations have rebounded to over 3,000 today.

George, 7 years old, and Leaf, aged 12, are the first golden lion tamarins to be housed at Chester Zoo.

They have quickly adapted to their surroundings and share habitats with other small monkeys. Measuring only about eight inches tall, these lively and social creatures are most active during feeding times, making them a captivating attraction for visitors.

More details on the arrival and behaviour of George and Leaf can be found in the coverage by Deeside.com.

Ticket Prices and How to Book

Tickets to visit Chester Zoo, especially since the introduction of the tamarins, continue to be in high demand. According to the official zoo website, current ticket prices are:

Adults: £38

Children (3–15 years): from £28

Concessions (students and seniors) available

Children under 2: free admission

Visitors are advised to book online in advance to secure entry and enjoy potential savings compared to gate prices. Peak times such as weekends and school holidays tend to sell out quickly, so early booking—several weeks ahead—is recommended.

Discounts and Membership Benefits

Chester Zoo offers a range of discounts and ticket packages to help families save, with online bookings offering the best value. Packages include:

Family Ticket (Any 4 Saver) for £99

Family Ticket (Any 5 Saver) for £119

School and group visits with up to 30% off when booked online

For frequent visitors, an annual membership offers the best value. Benefits include unlimited annual entry, free parking, discounts in shops and cafes, reduced rates on zoo experiences, and reciprocal access to other UK zoos such as Colchester Zoo, Edinburgh Zoo, and Marwell Zoo.

Members also receive half-price tickets for family and friends on select days, plus early access to new animal exhibits and seasonal events.

Opening Hours and Optimal Viewing Times

Chester Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m., with extended hours during summer months. Last entry is usually one hour before closing, with seasonal variations, so checking the official website before planning a visit is advised.

To see George and Leaf at their most active, mornings are best, especially during feeding times when keepers report lively behavior. Weekday mornings outside school holidays tend to be quieter, allowing for a more relaxed family experience.

Other Attractions at Chester Zoo

In addition to the golden lion tamarins, Chester Zoo's new Heart of Africa zone, opened in 2025, features popular species such as giraffes, zebras, flamingos, and naked mole-rats, enhancing the zoo's diverse animal offerings.