The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has announced a salmonella outbreak in at least 13 US states.

The infections are linked to backyard poultry or animals such as chickens and ducks kept at home.

How Big is this Outbreak?

'Forty-one-percent of case-patients in this outbreak are under the age of 5 years, and, of the 29 people interviewed by investigators, 23 (79%) reported contact with backyard poultry in the days prior to illness.' according to the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP).

'Of 14 people who reported owning backyard poultry, 13 (93%) bought or obtained poultry since January 1, 2026,' the CDC said. 'People reported getting their poultry from various places, including agricultural retail stores.'

Here is a list of states and how many people have been infected in those states:

Florida (1)

Illinois (1)

Indiana (3)

Kentucky (3)

Maryland (2)

Maine (3)

Michigan (6)

Mississippi (1)

New Hampshire (1)

Ohio (5)

Tennessee (1)

Wisconsin (5)

West Virginia (2)

How do you Prevent Salmonella?

Thirty-four people across 13 states have gotten sick with the same strain of Salmonella that has been linked to backyard poultry. Among the 34 sick people, 13 have been hospitalised, and no deaths have been reported, according to the CDC.

'Backyard poultry, like chickens and ducks, can carry Salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean.'

'You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching your mouth or food with unwashed hands and swallowing Salmonella germs.'

You can combat Salmonella by 'always wash your hands for 20 seconds after touching birds, their supplies, or collecting eggs, using a pair of dedicated shoes or boots for your coop and don't wear them inside your house, and keeping birds and supplies outside the house to prevent spreading germs into your house.'

'Children younger than 5 years old shouldn't handle the birds (including chicks and ducklings) or anything in the area where the birds live and roam. They are more likely to get sick from Salmonella.'

What are the Symptoms of Samonella and How do You get Infected?

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized. Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.

Salmonella lives in the intestines of people and animals. People can get infected with Salmonella in many ways, including: eating contaminated food, drinking or having contact with contaminated water, touching animals, animal poop, and the places animals live and roam, according to the CDC.

The most at risk for Salmonella are: