'Happy Easter had a wonderful time at church for the first time with all my kids what a blessed day.'

This was the caption given by the father, who captured a 'final moment of family peace' just days before committing one of Louisiana's most horrific massacres.

Shamar Elkins, 31, shared a Facebook photo on Easter Sunday showing him posing with his seven children at church.

Read more 8 Kids Dead, 1 System Failed: Why Shamar Elkins Was Free After Firing at Children in 2019 8 Kids Dead, 1 System Failed: Why Shamar Elkins Was Free After Firing at Children in 2019

Exactly one week later, on 19 April 2026, police say Elkins turned a firearm on those same children in a targeted rampage at Shreveport. The mass shooting has left eight children dead, ranging in age from three to 11.

Authorities confirmed that seven of the victims were Elkins' own children, while two women were left fighting for their lives. The gunman was eventually shot dead by officers following a high-stakes confrontation and a stolen vehicle chase.

This Shreveport mass shooting has devastated the local community and raised urgent questions about why a man with a history of firing at children in 2019 was free to commit such an act.

Read more 8 Kids Dead, 1 System Failed: Why Shamar Elkins Was Free After Firing at Children in 2019 8 Kids Dead, 1 System Failed: Why Shamar Elkins Was Free After Firing at Children in 2019

The image, now widely circulated on social media, has taken on a chilling significance in the aftermath of the tragedy, appearing to capture a moment of normalcy before the tragedy unfolded.

Friends and neighbours expressed disbelief that the man in the 'blessed' Easter photo could be capable of such a heinous act.

A Domestic Attack that Spanned Multiple Locations

Authorities say the mass shooting took place across multiple homes in Shreveport, Louisiana and described the incident as domestic in nature, with Elkins allegedly targeting his own family members, per The Times.

Eight children between the ages of around 3 and 11 were killed, while two adult women were seriously injured but survived the attack. A 13-year-old boy managed to escape by jumping from a roof during the attack, sustaining multiple fractures.

Police responded shortly after 6a.m on Sunday to reports of a shooting in Shreveport, where they discovered 10 people had sustained gunshot wounds. The scene stretched across two homes, according to Christopher Bordelon, police spokesperson, who described the crime scene as 'very large,' per People.

The eight children killed in the mass shooting were identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office as Jayla Elkins, Shayla Elkins, Kayla Pugh, Layla Pugh, Markaydon Pugh, Sariahh Snow, Braylon Snow, and Khedarrion Snow.

Authorities identified the shooter as Shamar Elkins during a press conference on Sunday. Elkins was shot dead by police after attempting to flee in a stolen vehicle and engaging in a confrontation with law enforcement. 'Officers were forced to discharge their department-issued firearms, neutralising the suspect,' Bordelon said, calling the scene 'disgusting.'

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said in an NBC News report, 'I just don't know what to say. My heart is just taken aback. I just cannot begin to imagine how such an event can occur.'

Signs Of Struggle Before The Violence

In the days leading up to the shooting, reports suggest Elkins had been dealing with personal and emotional difficulties. Family members said he had spoken about experiencing troubling thoughts and distress linked to relationship issues.

Elkins was reportedly in the middle of a separation from his wife, Shaneiqua Pugh, whom he shot in the face. He is said to also be facing personal challenges, which investigators are examining as part of the ongoing effort to understand what led to the attack.

In a report by The New York Times, Elkins' mother and stepfather, Mahelia Elkins and Marcus Jackson, said a deeply distressed Shamar Elkins had called them on Easter Sunday, who tearfully revealed he had wanted to take his own life, and that his wife was seeking a divorce.

He was previously arrested for firing at children in 2019, yet remained at liberty. The failure of the system to keep him behind bars is now a central point of the Shreveport murder investigation.

Elkins' loved ones said they are struggling to make sense of the tragedy and its impact. Authorities have yet to determine a motive. Investigators are currently examining Elkins' mental health history and the legality of his firearm ownership.

This case highlights the extreme danger of domestic disputes escalating into mass casualty events. Local leaders are calling for more robust mental health resources to prevent future tragedies.

The Shreveport mass shooting victims are being remembered as innocent children caught in the middle of a domestic breakdown. The Caddo Parish community has held several vigils to support the surviving family members.