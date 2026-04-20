Louisiana town residents are left shocked and dumbfounded as domestic violence leaves seven young siblings and one cousin dead. Other people were also injured in one of the deadliest family-related mass shootings in recent US history.

Authorities said that the incident happened across two homes in the Cedar Grove neighborhood, Shreveport, Louisiana on Sunday, 19 April. Initial investigations have identified seven of the victims as the suspect's own children while the 8th child was a cousin of the victims.

Who Was the Gunman in the Louisiana Shooting?

Authorities have identified the Louisiana shooter as 31-year-old Shamar Elkins who was later shot and killed after a police chase, ending a domestic dispute that turned into a horrific scene of unimaginable loss. Elkins was shot by police as he drove into neighboring Bossier City.

The Louisiana shooter was identified as an army vet and UPS worker who shared a photo on social media of himself with his eldest daughter as she ate a burger hours before he massacred his own family.

Who Were the Victims in the Louisiana Shooting?

According to reports citing Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, the victims of the Louisiana shooter ranged in age from 3 to 11 years old. They were identified as:

Jayla Elkins, 3

Shayla Elkins, 5

Kayla Pugh, 6

Layla Pugh, 7

Markaydon Pugh, 10

Sariahh Snow, 11

Khedarrion Snow, 6

Braylon Snow, 5

Seven of the 8 minor victims were fathered by Elkins while the remaining child is believed to be a relative or cousin of Elkin's children.

Other Victims of the Louisiana Shooter

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Two adult women were critically injured during the massacre. One woman, Shaneiqua Elkins, is the mother of several of the children who perished, whilst the second woman was shot on the street as Elkins approached one of the homes right before the murders.

A 13-year-old boy was able to escape by jumping from a roof and sustained broken bones. He is currently hospitalized due to his injuries. Another victim managed to run to a neighbor's home to report the ongoing carnage.

How the Children Ended Up in the Line of Fire

The police investigators believe that the children were in a home on West 79th Street when the suspect arrived after shooting a woman at a nearby residence. Seven children were found deceased inside the home, whilst an eighth child was found outside, presumably chased and shot by Elkins after the child tried to flee.

Investigators described the macabre event as a domestic violence episode that spiraled into a mass shooting. Police have not released a statement about what triggered Elkins to attack and kill his own children, but some reports mentioned Elkins dealing with family turmoil and a separation.

Louisiana Community Traumatised and Mourning

The mayor of Shreveport, Tom Arceneaux, described the Louisiana mass shooting as the worst tragedy in the city's history. The municipal officials of Shreveport have organized grief support and vigils as the community grappled to process the scale of the loss.

This shooting has renewed national attention on the deadly link between gun crimes and domestic violence, especially when children are trapped in turbulent homes. For Shreveport, the names and ages of the Louisiana shooting victims have become the painful focus of a city searching for answers. Why did Shamar Elkins turn his gun on his own children?