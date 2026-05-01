A JPMorgan sex harassment case filed in New York has backfired for the staffer after the bank said an internal investigation found no evidence supporting claims brought against senior executive Lorna Hajdini.

The JPMorgan sex harassment case, filed under a pseudonym earlier this week, alleges misconduct within the bank's finance division, but company officials say a review of communications and workplace records did not substantiate the claims.

The lawsuit, initially filed under the name 'John Doe' has since been linked by multiple reports to a former JPMorgan employee now working in private equity. Court documents accuse Hajdini of misconduct and retaliation during a working relationship that began in 2024. The executive has denied all allegations, saying she has never engaged in inappropriate conduct and disputes key elements of the complaint.

Internal Investigation Denies Claims

The case involves claims made by Chirayu Rana, a former JPMorgan banker now working at investment firm Bregal Sagemount, who filed a lawsuit under the name 'John Doe', accusing senior executive Lorna Hajdini of serious misconduct during their time at the bank.

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The claimant alleges that during his time in JPMorgan's leveraged finance team, a senior executive engaged in repeated inappropriate sexual behaviour toward him. He claims the conduct escalated into coercion, where he was pressured and threatened in relation to his job performance and bonus. The lawsuit says he was effectively manipulated in a way that created a hostile and abusive working environment.

He also alleges that he raised concerns internally but that the bank did not properly investigate or address them, and that he later faced retaliation after speaking up.

The filing further claims that the situation involved misuse of power within the workplace and caused him serious emotional and professional harm.

JPMorgan disputes this. The bank says it carried out a full internal investigation, looking at emails, phone records, and workplace messages. It says investigators found no evidence supporting the allegations. The company also says other staff cooperated with the review, but the person who made the complaint did not provide enough supporting information when asked.

The company also rejected his retaliation claims, saying it followed the correct procedures and handled the matter appropriately.

Chirayu Rana Blasted for Fabricating His Claims

Unfortunately for Rana, social media was quick to label him with names over JPMorgan's denial.

The fact that this dude wrote extremely graphic erotica about a successful female coworker and called his wife flat and a racist slur while doing it kind of puts him in the incel hall of fame https://t.co/Bb9bVKqyfx — Daniel (@growing_daniel) May 1, 2026

In a viral post, users were in disbelief that he made up a story that not only accuses someone of sexual harassment, but also calls his wife 'flat' and 'racist slurs.' The post says it puts him in the 'incel hall of fame.'

Rana claims that during one of the alleged encounters involving Lorna Hajdini, she made degrading and racially charged remarks about his wife. The filing says she insulted his wife's appearance and used offensive language while trying to pressure or humiliate him during an alleged sexual situation. In particular, court documents quoted in reporting state she referred to his wife in a sexualised comparison and used a racist slur while mocking her body, in an attempt to undermine and intimidate him.

Is the Lawsuit Going Forward?

The case is still active in the US court system, but parts of the filing were reportedly withdrawn for corrections.

That does not automatically mean the case is over. In US civil cases, lawyers sometimes withdraw or amend complaints to fix wording, add details, or adjust legal arguments before refiling.

No trial date has been set yet, and it is still at an early pre-trial stage where evidence is being reviewed. Legal filings in the United States are protected by privilege, meaning they can be reported even if the allegations are later disputed or dismissed, as long as they are described accurately.

However, it is not resolved either way. It remains a live legal dispute, with both sides preparing for further court proceedings.