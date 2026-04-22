An urgent recall has been issued by Saffron Pastries for a wide range of products due to potential rodent contamination. Around 25 products are affected by the recall, with consumers warned of potential health hazards if they are consumed.

The recall affects products such as cakes, biscuits, fruit slices and Madeira cakes. Consumers who may have purchased any of the affected products are urged to check their purchases as soon as possible, according to the Britain News Channel.

Wide Range of Saffron Pastries Items Affected

Among the notable items included in the recall are the Original Cake Rusk in both 12- and 18-piece variants. The Family Cake Rusk and Family Almond Cake Rusk, as well as Cake Rusk Soonfi, have also been recalled.

Several biscuit variants have also been withdrawn, including Jam Biscuits, Coconut Biscuits, Almond Biscuits and Pistachio Biscuits, all sold in 12-piece packs.

The Madeira cake product range is also affected by the recall order. This includes plain, almond, fruit, cherry and coconut Madeira slices. In addition, twin-pack and triple-pack variety Madeira cakes are also being recalled.

Consumers Urged to Return Products Immediately

Hence, shoppers who may have purchased any of the affected products are urged not to consume them due to potential health hazards. Instead, consumers are advised to return them to the retailer where they were bought to receive a full refund. Proof of purchase is reportedly not required to obtain refunds.

Consumers are advised to check packaging details, including batch codes and best-before dates, which vary by product. For this recall, the best-before dates range from April 2026 to April 2027, depending on the item in question.

The Food Standards Agency has issued a Product Recall Information Notice to alert consumers and local authorities about the affected goods. 'If you have bought the products, do not eat them. Instead, return them to where you bought them from for a full refund. For more information email info@saffronpastries.com or call 01274 726101,' the FSA stated.

Other UK Recalls Issued This Week

The Saffron Pastries recall was not the only one announced this week. Aldi also issued a recall due to an incorrect use-by date. The affected product is Fishmonger Hot Smoked Salmon Fillets – Honey Roasted.

Read more Rodent Waste Recall: Cheerios Recalled Alongside Pringles, Nutella and Other Products Over Rodent and Bird Droppings Rodent Waste Recall: Cheerios Recalled Alongside Pringles, Nutella and Other Products Over Rodent and Bird Droppings

This product comes in a 180g packet and was incorrectly labelled with a use-by date of 25 June 2026. The correct date should have been 25 April 2026.

Similar to the Saffron Pastries recall, customers are urged by Aldi to return the item to their nearest store to obtain a refund.

Also being recalled is the Tesco Finest Summer Edition Chocolate Affogato Dessert due to potential plastic contamination. The product comes in 538g packaging and has best-before dates up to and including April 2027.

Tesco has warned that the product is unsafe to eat and should be returned by consumers for a refund. It added in its official recall announcement that no proof of purchase is needed to obtain a refund.

Retail outlets holding these products in stock will display notices explaining the reason for the withdrawal.