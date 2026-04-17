The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a drug-resistant, 'superbug' on the rise in the United States that causes diarrhea.

The CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) on April 9 shows increasing infection rates linked to (XDR) Shigella, a bacterium that causes diarrhea. These bacteria cause an infection known as Shigellosis.

'According to the CDC, Shigella causes around 450,000 infections in the United States each year.'

What Are Health Experts Telling Us about XDR Shigella?

'Antibiotic resistance is a global issue because antibiotics are overused and used inappropriately around the world,' said William Schaffner, MD, a professor of preventive medicine and professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.'

'In the U.S., clinicians and public health have worked hard to become good stewards of antibiotics, using them carefully,' he told Healthline.

'The CDC analyzed 16,788 Shigella isolates that were collected through Pulse Net between 2011 and 2023.'

'Around 3% (510) of these isolates were identified as XDR. The proportion of XDR isolates changed from 0% during 2011 to 2015 to 8.5% in 2023.'

What Are the Symptoms of Someone with XDR Shigella?

Shigella bacteria are easily spread. These bacteria appear in feces and fecal matter. Ingesting even just a small amount of Shigella can make you sick.

Also, anything that may become contaminated with fecal matter and feces can potentially spread Shigella.

According to the CDC, 'Shigella is spread include: contaminated food or water contact with a person who is sick or has recently been sick with a Shigella infection sexual activity with someone who is sick.'

'With the rising prevalence of XDR Shigella strains, the CDC noted in its report that stronger surveillance, routine antimicrobial susceptibility testing, and timely reporting of shigellosis are needed. Shigellosis is a nationally notifiable disease.'

The CDC also called for 'targeted prevention methods to limit further spread of XDR Shigella infections.'

People with Shigellosis typically experience symptoms one to two days after contact with the Shigella bacteria.

Can You Treat XDR Shigella?

Robert Glatter, MD, an attending physician in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/ Northwell, said that 'treatment options for XDR Shigella are extremely limited.'

Schaffner agreed, 'Antibiotic-resistant Shigella bacteria are a concern because they leave us with no antibiotics to treat the more serious infections, requiring us to rely on supportive therapy to help patients get over their illness,' he said.

Glatter said that most cases resolve with supportive treatments, such as oral rehydration and electrolyte replacement, continued feeding or resumption of a usual diet after rehydration, and zinc supplementation, especially for malnourished individuals.

'For severe infections requiring antibiotics, physicians may use carbapenems given intravenously, which are the most reliable option for severe XDR infections but require hospitalization,' Glatter said in an article for Healthline.

'Treatment decisions should be guided by antimicrobial susceptibility testing when available, and physicians must carefully weigh the risks and benefits of antibiotic therapy given the limited options, Glatter continued.