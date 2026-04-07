A legal case linked to a large illness outbreak in Cape Verde has expanded after the death of an eighth British holidaymaker. A 62-year-old man from Manchester is reported to have died following complications associated with a severe gastric infection contracted during a stay on the island of Sal.

Lawyers representing more than 1,500 affected travellers said on 6 April that claims continue to increase as more cases are identified. The outbreak has been linked to multiple resorts used by UK tourists, with many of those affected reporting serious symptoms after returning home.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the infections were caused by Shigella sonnei, a bacterial illness typically spread through contaminated food or water. Health officials noted that the strain has shown increasing resistance to antibiotics, raising concerns about treatment in more severe cases.

Mum died flying home from Cape Verde. Her diary reveals what happened https://t.co/jRAZHYB2be — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) April 4, 2026

Scale of the Outbreak

UKHSA data indicates that the Cape Verde cases form one of the largest clusters of gastrointestinal illness reported among British travellers abroad in recent years. Reported symptoms include diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps, with some cases involving hospital treatment after return to the UK.

The agency has also highlighted broader concerns about Shigella, noting in separate data published in March 2026 that antibiotic-resistant strains are becoming more common. While most infections resolve without treatment, more serious cases can require medical intervention.

More than 1,700 Brits who fell ill in Cape Verde join action against Tui https://t.co/AM2ChIit7Z — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 7, 2026

Lawyers acting for affected travellers said concerns about hygiene standards at some hotels had been raised prior to the most recent cases. They cited reports of issues including food handling and sanitation practices.

Legal Action Against Tour Operator

Legal proceedings have been initiated against TUI UK Ltd, with claimants alleging failures in hygiene and food safety at hotels included in package holidays. The case is expected to move towards a Group Litigation Order in the High Court, a process used to manage large numbers of similar claims, according to The Sun.

Under the Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements Regulations 2018, tour operators can be held responsible for the standard of services provided within a package holiday, including accommodation and catering.

Lawyers involved in the case said the outcome could influence how operators monitor health and safety standards in overseas resorts. TUI has said that customer safety is a priority and that it carries out regular checks at partner hotels.

Impact on Travel and Public Health Guidance

The outbreak has raised concerns about safety standards at popular tourist destinations in Cape Verde, particularly on the island of Sal, which receives a high volume of UK visitors.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel guidance to reflect an ongoing risk of gastrointestinal illness in the region. The UKHSA has also issued advice to travellers on hygiene and food safety precautions.

Ongoing Investigation

Investigations into the source of the outbreak are continuing. Previous testing linked to the wider cases identified Shigella bacteria in water used for irrigation and food preparation, according to reported findings cited in UK media.

Authorities in Cape Verde have said they are reviewing health and safety standards at affected resorts. The legal case in the UK is continuing as further claims are assessed.

The number of confirmed cases and associated claims is expected to rise as more individuals come forward, with proceedings likely to continue in the High Court in the coming months.