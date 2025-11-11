Just weeks after welcoming Chris Evans's first baby with wife Alba Baptista, the 44-year-old actor has found himself at the centre of a messy cheating scandal that began, as many modern controversies do, on TikTok.

Rumours Swirl After Baby Announcement

The whispers began circulating in early November after Blind Items, anonymous celebrity gossip submissions, began hinting at a married A-list actor from Boston being spotted with a brunette at a local bar. Within days, internet sleuths decided that man must be Evans, whose home state and all-American image fit the clues a little too well for gossip-hungry fans.

TikTok user @celebritea.blinds fuelled the fire further when she discussed two specific posts, shared on November 2 and 5. The first claimed locals had seen the actor at Back Bay bar, a spot infamous for its 'no cameras, no questions' rule. The follow-up post insisted he was still meeting the same woman, now reportedly altering her schedule to avoid attention. Both blind items referenced a wife who had 'recently given birth', leading many to connect the dots back to Evans and Baptista.

Fans React and Theories Explode

Once the clips gained traction, social media erupted. Theories about Evans' alleged infidelity spread across platforms, often with little to no evidence beyond speculation. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, 'With his girl best friend who his whole town knows he's been hooking up with for years! Like why not just be with her instead of baby trapping a woman half your age?'

The accusation quickly went viral, drawing both outrage and disbelief from fans. Many defended the actor, pointing out that Blind Items are rarely verified and often fabricated. Still, others claimed the consistency of the clues was suspicious, arguing that 'too many details lined up' for it to be coincidence.

Neither Evans nor Baptista has publicly responded to the allegations, though both have remained inactive on social media since the story began trending. Representatives for the couple have also declined to comment.

For long-time fans, the timing of the rumours feels particularly cruel. Evans and Baptista welcomed their first child in October, marking what should have been a joyful new chapter in their relationship.

With his girl best friend who his whole town knows he’s been hooking up with for YEARS! Like why not just be with her instead of baby trapping a woman half your age? And why is his gbf tolerating this treatment as a long term side piece? Chris Evan’s is such a loser goddamn — a.e⁷ (@190811jungkook) November 11, 2025

omfg??? i literally just got off work….theres like 4 blind items about it 😭 i did not expect this to leave my circle but hey — dom ﾒ𝟶 ✮⋆˙ (@FILMR0SE) November 11, 2025

Who Is Alba Baptista?

Before the controversy, the spotlight had been shining brightly on Alba Baptista herself, a rising star in both European and Hollywood cinema. At 28, the Portuguese actress has built a steady career since launching into the industry at 16. Her early work included roles in films like A Criação, A Impostora, and Filha da Lei.

She gained international recognition for her performance in Netflix's Warrior Nun, before earning further acclaim in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Borderline. In 2021, she was honoured with the prestigious Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival.

Outside of acting, Baptista is known for her philanthropy and involvement in nonprofit organisations. Her grounded public image, combined with Evans' reputation as one of Hollywood's most wholesome leading men, made them a fan-favourite couple from the start.

The pair married in a private ceremony on Cape Cod in September 2023 after a year-long relationship that began quietly before going Instagram official.

Can the Couple Withstand the Storm?

Despite the frenzy, industry insiders caution against taking the rumours too seriously. Blind Items, while addictive, are often speculative fiction rather than insider truth. Their appeal lies in the guessing game, not the guarantee of accuracy.

Still, as with any celebrity scandal, perception can be as powerful as fact. The alleged affair has already prompted debates about Evans' private life, marriage dynamics, and even the darker side of internet gossip culture.

'It's disgusting how fast people turn on someone without proof,' one fan commented on a viral TikTok thread. Others, however, argued that public figures should expect scrutiny, particularly when their images are built on integrity and trust.