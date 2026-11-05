The physician selected by the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) to oversee Christa Pike's execution had served in a failed execution attempt four months prior, according to court documents obtained by reporters.

Legal representatives for Pike, who survived a botched lethal injection on 30 September, had raised formal objections regarding the qualifications of Dr. Mark Fowler weeks before the state moved forward with the procedure.

Newly surfaced legal filings reveal that state authorities were warned about the medical provider's lack of recent clinical experience with critical intravenous procedures, yet officials allowed him to serve as lead physician for the execution.

In a 30 September statement, TDOC said it had followed every step of the state's established execution protocol.

Prior Knowledge of Failed Execution Protocol

Fowler's involvement in Pike's case followed an unsuccessful 21 May execution attempt of death row inmate Tony Carruthers, where a three-member intravenous team struggled for over an hour to establish the two required peripheral IV lines.

According to a complaint filed by Carruthers' sister, Dr Tonya Hervey, Fowler entered the execution chamber after the IV team had spent approximately 40 minutes attempting to establish venous access.

The TDOC lethal injection protocol mandates that the lead physician is responsible for establishing a central line intravenous site if peripheral access fails. Fowler attempted to insert the deep-vein catheter in two separate anatomical locations, but both attempts were unsuccessful.

A declaration by Carruthers's attorney Maria DeLiberato noted that Carruthers was 'clearly in pain' and 'gutturally groaning', repeatedly stating, 'It hurts, it hurts', before state officials chose to cancel the procedure.

Despite this failure to secure proper access in May, state corrections officials assigned Fowler to lead Pike's execution four months later.

Absence of Critical Institutional Hospital Privileges

The objections stemmed from an October 2025 deposition in which Fowler testified that he had no hospital privileges at any medical facility and had not performed a central-line insertion since 2013.

He had gone approximately 13 years without performing the specialised procedure before his involvement in the execution attempts.

In a separate declaration, Dr Gail A. Van Norman, a professor emeritus of anesthesiology and pain medicine at the University of Washington, questioned Fowler's qualifications. She concluded that his training and experience were insufficient to meet the requirements for central-line privileges at most major healthcare institutions.

Reviewing the records of the failed May procedure, Van Norman explicitly noted that the medical methods and insertion techniques utilised by Fowler constituted a direct violation of the current standard of care. Fowler has denied lacking the expertise to perform the procedure.

The Failed Procedure and Its Aftermath

According to a declaration filed by Pike's attorney Randy Spivey, members of the IV team appeared to use approximately 10 needles while attempting to establish intravenous access. At several points, team members expressed concern that veins had been damaged or 'blown'.

Fowler later attributed the failed execution to an improperly placed IV, which he said allowed pentobarbital to enter the surrounding tissue rather than the bloodstream, according to People.

Fowler later noted that staff should have stopped and reassessed but failed to do so. Pike received two doses of the drug but survived.

Pike was initially hospitalised and placed on life support following the failed execution. She regained consciousness on 6 October and was subsequently discharged from hospital and transferred back to prison, according to her attorneys.