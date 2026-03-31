A viral social media claim alleging a secret US military programme involving alien-human hybrids has ignited widespread debate and scepticism after former congressman Matt Gaetz made the claims on the record during an interview on 'The Benny Show'.

Speaking in the interview, Gaetz stated he had been briefed by a US Army whistleblower about a covert programme allegedly involving extraterrestrial beings and human subjects. While the claims remain unverified, their rapid spread across social media highlights the enduring power of UFO-related narratives to capture public attention.

Matt Gaetz reveals he was briefed by the U.S. Army about a secret hybrid breeding program in which captured aliens were breeding with humans to create a hybrid race.



He says he was told this was a secret military program involving aliens breeding with humans who were kidnapped… pic.twitter.com/pqO6Sedsvj — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 31, 2026

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The Viral Post That Sparked Global Attention

The claims gained wider traction after a clip of the interview was shared by the account Shadow of Ezra on X, where it quickly spread. The post described Gaetz's account of a classified programme in which captured aliens were involved in breeding experiments with humans. The clip further highlighted his claim that some of the human participants were taken from conflict zones, adding a deeply troubling dimension to the narrative.

The suggestion that civilians from war-affected regions could be involved has intensified emotional reactions online and prompted urgent questions about oversight and accountability.

What Matt Gaetz Said

Speaking on 'The Benny Show', Gaetz said he had received information from a US Army whistleblower outlining the existence of a 'hybrid breeding programme', the alleged purpose of which was to develop a hybrid race capable of facilitating intergalactic communication.

Gaetz was careful to attribute the claims to a whistleblower rather than presenting them as personally verified. 'What a whistleblower was telling me is that there were like between six and 12 locations around the country where this happened,' he said. No official confirmation from the US Army has been provided to support the existence of such a programme.

A Familiar Theme in UFO Narratives

The idea of alien-human hybrids is not new, having long featured in UFO folklore, conspiracy theories, and speculative fiction. Reports of government involvement in extraterrestrial research have also surfaced periodically, often lacking verifiable evidence. In recent years, increased transparency around unidentified aerial phenomena has fuelled renewed public interest, though statements from NASA and the Pentagon have acknowledged unexplained sightings while stopping short of confirming extraterrestrial origins.

Fact-Checking the Claims

At present, there is no credible evidence from official or independent sources to support the existence of a hybrid breeding programme as described. No formal statement from the US Army has confirmed that such a briefing took place, and major news organisations have not substantiated the claim. This places the story firmly within the realm of unverified reporting rather than confirmed fact.

Why the Human Angle Resonates

One of the most striking elements of the claim is the suggestion that individuals from conflict zones were used in the alleged programme. Even without evidence, this aspect has provoked strong reactions, touching on fears of exploitation, lack of accountability, and the vulnerability of civilians in war-affected regions. The emotional weight of the narrative helps explain why the story has gained such rapid traction online.

The Role of Social Media in Amplifying Claims

Platforms like X play a central role in how information spreads today. A single post involving a public figure such as Matt Gaetz can reach millions within hours, but the speed of dissemination often outpaces verification, creating an environment where unconfirmed claims can be mistaken for established facts.

Experts consistently stress the importance of distinguishing between speculation and evidence-based reporting. Until credible documentation or official confirmation emerges, the claims remain unproven. And Gaetz himself has acknowledged that his account rests entirely on what a whistleblower told him, not on anything he personally witnessed or verified.