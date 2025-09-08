Less than a month after a jumbotron moment at a Coldplay concert went viral, former Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot filed for divorce from husband Andrew Cabot.

The court documents confirm that Kristin Cabot, 52, filed for divorce in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on 13 August. A hearing is scheduled for 26 November. The couple had jointly purchased a $2.2 million coastal home earlier this year, but insiders claim the relationship had already begun to deteriorate before the concert incident.

The privacy-shattering episode on 16 July when Cabot was captured in a fleeting embrace with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron on the jumbotron at Gillette Stadium in Boston, propelled both executives out of their roles and into the global spotlight.

Neither she nor her husband has offered public comment.

'Either They're Having an Affair...'

The now-infamous clip showed Byron and Cabot in a close embrace before quickly ducking out of view as the camera zoomed in. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, unaware of the context, quipped to the crowd, 'Either they're having an affair or they're just really shy... I'm not quite sure what to do.' The moment, intended as light-hearted, quickly spiralled into a media firestorm.

Martin later addressed the controversy at a subsequent concert, defending the band's use of the jumbotron. 'I'm going to say this once and once only. It's not, never will be, and never was a kiss cam. We put one couple, and you're branded a kiss cam for the rest of your life. It's unbelievable,' he said.

'This is called a Jumbotron, and we've done this for a long, long time. We pick people out to say hello. And sometimes they turn up to become an internationally massive scandal, sure. But most of the time we're just trying to say hello to some ... people, that's all!'

Resignations and Fallout

Following the viral incident, Byron resigned from his position as CEO of Astronomer, with the company citing a failure to meet its standards of conduct. Cabot stepped down shortly thereafter. A spokesperson for Astronomer confirmed to ABC: 'Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer. She has resigned.'

The scandal not only impacted their professional lives but also triggered scrutiny into their personal relationships. Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, reportedly removed her surname from social media before deactivating her account entirely.

'Not Husband Material': Andrew Cabot's Ex-Wife Says

Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum and a descendant of Boston's historic Brahmin lineage, has remained publicly silent. However, his ex-wife, Julia Cabot, offered candid remarks in an interview with The Daily Mail. 'I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said: 'Her life has nothing to do with me,'' Julia claimed, adding that the couple had already been separated despite still sharing a home.

Julia, who was married to Andrew for four years until 2018, did not hold back in her assessment. 'I wouldn't say he's husband material,' she said. 'But she doesn't seem like wife material either.' She also suggested that Andrew was more embarrassed than emotionally affected by the scandal, noting that friends had texted her the word 'karma' after the video went viral.

A Marriage Already Unravelling?

Sources close to the Cabots suggest the marriage had been strained for months. One insider told Mathrubhumi that the couple had been 'saying how in love they were just a month ago,' casting doubt on claims that the separation was already in motion. Others believe the narrative of a pre-existing split may be a strategic move to deflect public scrutiny.

Kristin Cabot's divorce marks her second, following a previous marriage to Kenneth Thornby, which ended in 2022. For Andrew Cabot, this will be his third divorce.

Andrew Cabot's Marital Trail: Three Wives, Three Exits

Andrew Cabot's history with marriage has been anything but smooth. His first wife, with whom he shares two children, was married to him for 18 years—a union that ended quietly compared to what would follow.

His second marriage to Julia Cabot, a yoga instructor with a sharp wit and sharper legal instincts, dissolved in 2020 after a bruising two-year divorce battle that left her with a $1 million settlement, a $1.9 million home, and a Jaguar. Julia later described Andrew as 'not husband material,' citing his obsession with status and control.

Now, with Kristin Cabot filing for divorce amid public scandal, Andrew faces his third marital collapse, each one seemingly more public and complicated than the last.